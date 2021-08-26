Connect with us

Crickets’ failures on racism are far more important than any test | England v India 2021

failure tastes like the bathroom floor after a night out. It flows like a blush from the ears to the fingertips, making you seek refuge. It haunts, pounces in the night. But what turns bad luck into something much worse? What if it’s just the whims of luck? A short-term loss of concentration? Who decides what and who has failed?

Will a bust finally win the toss under cloudy conditions at Headingley and choose to bat, then be bowled out for 78, the ninth lowest total in India’s history?

Is it the same man, Virat Kohli, who is fired again for a song? Is it his average of 23 since 2020? Is it his 18 innings without a Test hundred? Is it his unrequited quest for patience after marching out, a wide-legged approach from the podium on the right, a knight examining his knife intently, before flashing a drive at Jos Buttler and walking away again, staring at the spot just before his toes?

Is it Ajinkya Rahane who averts his eye from the penultimate ball before lunch, straightens it and feathers the edge of the bat before falling into Buttlers gloves again, his fourth catch of the innings?

Is it Jonny Bairstow jumping to the sky with both arms and throwing Ishant Sharma over the bar with India 73-9? Is it Sam Curran and Craig Overton who don’t turn their two-wickets-in-two-balls into hat-tricks? Is it Ishant Sharma’s weary dip in the evening light that makes a Rory Burns ride for four slip, or is it Mohammed Siraj hooked for six hours?

Is it Dom Sibley, sent back to Warwickshire to comfort his shadow, after his blows dried up in the harsh glow of international test cricket, two hundred and fifty fifties under his belt? Is it (luckily) the half centurion Haseeb Hameeds who lost years, suddenly unable to locate his stump for Lancashire, endured three seasons​​when he averaged 20?

Or is failure actually none of those things?

The Indian Virat Kohli
Indias Virat Kohli endured a difficult day at Headingley, with his team bowled out for 78 and the captain sent off cheaply. Photo: Nigel French/PA

The crowd in Headingley basked in England’s success. The brief afternoon heat bounces off the steps of the concrete bleachers; the roar as India lost four batsmen in six balls a merry rumble, the wickets tumbled so quickly after lunch that a man complained to his friend that they had missed four while queuing for a beer.

It was a different group of spectators from the cheering crowds who appeared to watch Pakistan play England in that T20 this year as Liam Livingstone launched the ball across the football stands before six and Pakistan was cheered louder than England. But it was a real mix of backgrounds: England shirts, India shirts, Sri Lanka shirts, Yorkshire shirts.

As they roamed the ground, the Guardian tried to poke fun at people and ask them what they thought of the fallout from the report on the racism allegations by former Yorkshire captain and off-spinner Azeem Rafiq. Some people didn’t want to comment. Others refused to give their names.

The Spin: Sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

Mr Khan sat on the wall looking at his phone. I understand where he [Rafiq] comes from the game should be inclusive and Yorkshires reaction is not the best. It seems double standards, especially in Yorkshire, it’s not just one cast or creed here, it’s a very diverse community. It is more disappointing than anything, it is [racism] has been going on for years. I sometimes see things happening in the crowd at the cricket, those are individual actions, but a club has to set standards.

Together they were having their lunch and a group of NHS staff were on a day trip. The situation Yorkshire is in was no surprise to them. We work in the NHS, institutional racism is always there, it’s very difficult to respond to.

Why should Yorkshire be any different from any other institution? I know parents whose children have gone to selection trials who have experienced some form of discrimination. It’s subtle, why can’t my son bowl so much? You ask yourself these questions. The opportunities, so often is what is missing.

And that, not a light-hearted swing to the wrong ball, is a failure. From Azeem Rafiq to Yorkshire cricket, yes, to the racist allegations confirmed in the report that may never see the light of day due to potential legal ramifications. But also by cricket and the society it reflects. As Joe Root said Tuesday: There is much work to be done.

