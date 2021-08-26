Crickets’ failures on racism are far more important than any test | England v India 2021

failure tastes like the bathroom floor after a night out. It flows like a blush from the ears to the fingertips, making you seek refuge. It haunts, pounces in the night. But what turns bad luck into something much worse? What if it’s just the whims of luck? A short-term loss of concentration? Who decides what and who has failed?

Will a bust finally win the toss under cloudy conditions at Headingley and choose to bat, then be bowled out for 78, the ninth lowest total in India’s history?

Is it the same man, Virat Kohli, who is fired again for a song? Is it his average of 23 since 2020? Is it his 18 innings without a Test hundred? Is it his unrequited quest for patience after marching out, a wide-legged approach from the podium on the right, a knight examining his knife intently, before flashing a drive at Jos Buttler and walking away again, staring at the spot just before his toes?

Is it Ajinkya Rahane who averts his eye from the penultimate ball before lunch, straightens it and feathers the edge of the bat before falling into Buttlers gloves again, his fourth catch of the innings?

Is it Jonny Bairstow jumping to the sky with both arms and throwing Ishant Sharma over the bar with India 73-9? Is it Sam Curran and Craig Overton who don’t turn their two-wickets-in-two-balls into hat-tricks? Is it Ishant Sharma’s weary dip in the evening light that makes a Rory Burns ride for four slip, or is it Mohammed Siraj hooked for six hours?

Is it Dom Sibley, sent back to Warwickshire to comfort his shadow, after his blows dried up in the harsh glow of international test cricket, two hundred and fifty fifties under his belt? Is it (luckily) the half centurion Haseeb Hameeds who lost years, suddenly unable to locate his stump for Lancashire, endured three seasons​​when he averaged 20?

Or is failure actually none of those things?

Indias Virat Kohli endured a difficult day at Headingley, with his team bowled out for 78 and the captain sent off cheaply. Photo: Nigel French/PA

The crowd in Headingley basked in England’s success. The brief afternoon heat bounces off the steps of the concrete bleachers; the roar as India lost four batsmen in six balls a merry rumble, the wickets tumbled so quickly after lunch that a man complained to his friend that they had missed four while queuing for a beer.