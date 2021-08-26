Jitesh leads Sayi Satya to victory in A-2 Division cricket league





Hyderabad: A Jitesh Reddy hit 105 to lead Sayi Satya to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Shyam in Thursday’s two-day A-2 Division cricket league game. Short scores: – Advertisement –

Group-1: Group A: New Blues 101/1 in 29.3 overs (Shivam K 3/39, AM Rajendra 4/17) lost to Deccan Wanderers 105/4 in 27.2 overs (Wafi Kachchhi 50); Vijay Hanuman 260/5 in 70 overs (Suresh Vikas 100no, Shaikh Sahil 37, Md Zaveed 63no) bt Postal 154 in 45.1 overs (Bhargav Anand Goud 40, L Naveen 36, Suresh Vikas 5/54, C Durga Prasad 3/ 33); Medak District 252 in 62.2 overs (Pavan Kumar 87, Sridhar 40, Md Arfaz 30, Rohan Bansal 3/41, Farees Shareef 3/39) draw with Visaka CC 130/6 in 48.2 overs (Harshith 62, Prem Manohar 30, B Prem Charan 3/27); Galaxy CC 214 in 49.1 overs bt Hyderabad Wanderers 113/10 in 34.4 overs (Abdul Muqtader 40, Anvith Reddy 4/38, K Rohit 3/45); Sri Shyam 161 in 58.3 overs lost to Sayi Satya CC 164/3 in 23.1 overs (A Jitesh Reddy 105); Kosaraju C 274 in 69.5 overs vs Balaji Colts 26/0 in 9 overs (Day 2 washed out without a pitch); Classic CC 1490 in 64.2 overs lost to MCC 150/4 in 41.5 overs (Abhishek Kare 78 no, K Arjun Reddy 35) Pole-B: Crown 187 in 54 overs bt Venus Cybertech 181 in 505. overs (Rithish Reddy 51, Vishal Ms 38, Devarsh Khatri 6/58) Hyderabad News click here for more Hyderabad News Group-2: Yadav Dairy 235 in 72.5 over draw with Osmania 234/7 in 59.3 overs (G Dheeraj 74, Vishnu Sai 56, Mirza Adeeb 45); Khammam District 237 in 51 overs bt Aggarwal Sr 65 in 34.1 overs (Ravi 4/7, Venkata 3/23); Vijay CC 344 in 76 overs (P Vamshi 44, Vivek Chary 3/64) vs Brothers XI 163 in 55.4 overs (Vasu Dev 62, Yashwanth 4/32) Pole-B: Saint Sai 295 bt Abhinav 260 in 81.3 overs (P Madhava Maneesh 51, Harish Reddy 30, Atherva Mishra 5/48) Pool-C: Sunshine 274 in 78.5 overs (M Sriharsha 48, Minumula 65, Syed Ali 56, M VIgnesh 34, Aadhi Jampanna 6/35) bt Victoria 176 in 55.5 overs (R Alankrit 94, CH Rahul Raj 4/39, Syed Ali 4/22)); Youngmasters 221 bt RJCC 177 in 77.3 overs (RMS Varanya 39, Syed Rehman Hussain 45, A Shrunjith Reddy 36, Navadeep 3/30, Ramesh 3/26); Azad 212 bt International 63 in 24.4 overs (Dinesh 6/39), Praveen K 4/11); Superstar 257 in 88 overs draw with New Star 186/8 in 65.5 overs (N Satya 44, Ramraj Singh 38); Oxford Blues 101 in 32.1 overs (P Srikanth 41, Srikanth Yadav 4/44, Mohd Kayum 3/21) lost to Mahabubnagar Dist 102/4 in 21.2 overs (A Srikanth Naik 54); Hyd Patriots 149 in 40.3 overs (Avinash C 73) lost to Lords 151/6 in 36.5 overs (Obaid Khan 44) Top performers centurions: Suresh Vikas 100no, A Jitesh Reddy 105, Mayank Gautic Five or more wickets: Suresh Vikas 5/54, Devarsh Khatri 6/58, Atherva Mishra 5/48, Aadhi Jampanna 6/35, Dinesh 6/39 Now you can get hand-picked stories from Telangana today OnTelegram every day. Click the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

