Ray’s dominant 14-K outing leads pairing Blue Jays to victory





TORONTO — The Blue Jays were in another tense moment. With two runners on base, two outs and a tie in the seventh, Blue Jays-starter Robbie Ray got it on the board for the fourth time by White Sox leadoff man Tim Anderson. 108 pitches, Ray was in trouble. Typically, when Ray faces the order a third time, his opponent’s OPS rises to .903. Wednesday evening 3-1 victory, however, was not a typical evening. Ray had already knocked out 13 batters and when he left Anderson 0-2, the entire stadium knew what was coming. It would be a slide. It had to. “I knew it was probably my last batter,” Ray said. “I just dug deep and threw three really good sliders and got the punch out. So I was just excited. The fans were loud, they were behind me, it was just a really cool experience.” The southpaw already registered 16 hits on 27 sliders, so when the White Sox shortstop swung across the field, Ray clenched both fists and shouted in honor of the 14,276 fans who made some noise for their beloved’s 14th strikeout. bait starter of the night . It was Ray’s most dominant appearance in a Blue Jays uniform. The 29-year old struckout a season and became the first lefthander in the team’s history to strike out at least 14 batters. He’s ready “14 punch outs, being able to dig deep into that last inning and get that massive strikeout, I’d definitely say it’s up there with [my] top outings of the year, for sure,” Ray said. While Ray was busy taking out the entire White Sox lineup, Toronto’s attack was scuffling. In fact, the Jays bats have not given Ray more than three runs in his last five starts. After being knocked out by Chicago-starter Lucas Giolito for most of the game, the momentum changed in the eighth inning. After Teoscar Hernández and pinch-hitter Breyvic Valera both singled to right field, Alejandro Kirk – the bottom half of Toronto’s battery – lined out White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer that ended up just foul on the right field line. As Kirk walked back into the batter’s box, he had a message for himself. “I was just talking to myself, [saying] ‘You have to stay calm, regroup, relax. Let’s see if I can get a single for my team,” Kirk said through interpreter Hector Lebron. He delivered with two outs. Kirk smoked a rocket-propelled drive into midfield to cash in on the game’s winning run. “It was very emotional,” Kirk said. “The fans here in the stadium, they were so noisy. It was incredible. “I was talking to myself, trying to get a good at bat, trying to get a single and thank goodness it happened and we got the win.” Toronto’s setup-closer combo of Tim Mayza and Jordan Romano closed the eighth and ninth inning, but Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo called it Ray’s game to win. “The more he throws, the better he gets,” said Montoyo. “He’s that guy. He’s had a great year and he ended up striking out 14 guys against a good lineup. That was nice to see. It was almost like watching a no-hitter because there was no room for error.” If it wasn’t crystal used to be clear, now it is. Ray is a legitimate AL Cy Young candidate. He dominated the entire season, and he did it again on Wednesday-evening by lowering his ERA to 2.72, the second-best in the American League. Someone is going to give Ray a big paycheck this low season. That seems guaranteed at the moment. It remains to be seen if that’s the Blue Jays or some other big spender. But that’s a dilemma for the road. Right now, Toronto is fighting for its playoff lives, and it’s a good start to take two of the top three from one of AL’s best teams. “This was a huge win for us, a huge momentum swing,” Ray said. “We look forward to coming back tomorrow and building on it.”

