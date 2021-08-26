Nationals vs. Marlins – Game Recap – August 25, 2021

MIAMI — Jorge Alfaro hit a game-winning single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth inning and the Miami Marlins broke an eight-game losing streak by beating the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Wednesday-evening.

Rightfielder Jess Snchez threw out automatic runner Carter Kieboom at home plate when he tried to score from second place on a single by Riley Adams in the top of the tenth.

Snchez was placed on second base to start the bottom half and advanced to third base on Lewis Brinson’s sacrifice bunt against reliever Kyle Finnegan (4-5). Brian Anderson and Isan Daz were walked intentionally before Alfaros’ smash passed short stop Alcides Escobar in midfield.

I tried to find a field at the top of the zone, in the middle, a little higher, and make good contact, Alfaro said. I was just trying to put the ball in play and run as fast as I could to first base.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez defended his decision to let Anderson and Daz run free and face Alfaro.

We chose to throw to Alfaro in that situation to hopefully get the groundball and turn the doubles, Martinez said. It just didn’t work. He hit it where we weren’t.

Dylan Floro (5-4) pitched in 10th for the Marlins, who won for the first time since beating the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on August 15.

Josh Bell and Yadiel Hernndez homered in a three-run seventh that erased a 2-0 deficit for Washington in the major league debut of acclaimed Miami starter Edward Cabrera.

I think everyone understands that starting a career and that first outing is exciting for everyone, said Marlins manager Don Mattingly.

Bell drove Cabreras changeup to midfield for a two-run shot and his 20th homer of the season. Herndez followed with a drive to the left that gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead.

A matter of time, hoping we wouldn’t run out of time, Bell said.

Miami tied it in the bottom half against reliever Andres Machado. Magneuris Sierra hit a leadoff triple and scored on Jess Aguilar’s one-out double.

Cabrera limited the Nationals to two hits in the first six innings. The 23-year-old Dominican Republic right-hander, rated the No. 2 prospect in the Miamis system and 30th overall in baseball by MLB Pipeline, threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up three runs, four hits and three walks, striking out two.

I felt great. I realized a dream of making my major league debut, Cabrera said. It is a moment you will never forget. Now I have to keep working and improving.

Washington rookie starter Josiah Gray was waived for a pinch hitter in the seventh. Gray, who acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deal for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner on July 30, had five hits, struckout seven and walked three.

It definitely wasn’t my best today, Gray said of his fifth outing with the Nationals. I fought from innings one to six. At least I put the team in a position to win the game.

The Marlins struck first on Alfaros RBI single in the second and extended their advantage on Anderson’s solo homer in the sixth.

The lead in the second inning was Miami’s first since the fourth inning in Cincinnati on August 19.

FIRST OF MANY

The match-up between Cabrera and Gray was heralded as the first of what could be years of meetings between the two top prospects and now NL East rivals. Before Gray joined the Nationals, MLB Pipeline listed him as the Dodgers No. 2 prospect and 42nd overall in baseball.

It was cool, Gray said he was facing Cabrera. I know a little bit about Edward Cabrera. It was an exciting match. I thought he went out and threw the ball the best he could. It was impressive to see him.

DEFENSE RISES

In addition to the throw by Sanchez in the 10th, the Marlins made other important defensive plays that kept the Nationals from making big innings. Centerfielder Bryan De La Cruz jumped in front of the wall and robbed Lane Thomas of a possible extra-single in the third. Before Sanchezs threw in, third baseman Anderson took a hard smash hit from Luis Garca and threw it out while holding Kieboom in second.

MOVE ROSTER

The Marlins appointed RHP Bryan Mitchell for the job of clearing a spot on the roster for Cabrera.

TRAINERS ROOM

Nationals: RHP Tanner Rainey (discomfort on the left) is the target of a call from Triple-A once he resumes throwing and appears in games.

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lpez (right rotator cuff strain) will rehab for the second time on Thursday at Triple-A Jacksonville.

NEXT ONE

LHP Patrick Corbin (7-12, 5.82 ERA) will pitch the series final for the Nationals on Thursday against RHP Elieser Herndez (0-1, 4.15).

