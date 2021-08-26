Ex-Detroit Lions tight end Luke Willson retires after re-signing with Seahawks





Renton, Was. Tight end Luke Willson said on Wednesday that he is retiring from football, a day after re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks. In a lengthy statement on social media, the former Detroit Lion said after he returned to the building on Tuesday and took part in training with the Seahawks, he realized it was time to move on. Willson said he spent time in the hospital during the off-season because of a pericardial effusion (accumulation of extra fluid in the space around the heart). He said the hospitalization changed his outlook on many things regarding my life. After thinking about everything and being in the building yesterday, I’ve decided it’s time to start the next chapter of my life, Willson wrote. A fan favorite, Willson was somehow part of the Seahawks for most of his NFL career. Willson was a fifth round pick of Seattle in 2013 and spent parts of seven seasons with the Seahawks. He played in eight games for Seattle in 2019 and three games for Baltimore last season before joining the Seahawks and appearing in another five games. In one season with the Lions in 2018, he caught 13 passes Willsons best season for Seattle came in 2014 when he started 10 games, had 22 receptions and three touchdowns. He also caught one of the better-known two-point conversions in playoff history in the 2014 NFC Championship game as part of Seattle’s late rally against Green Bay. Willson is originally from Windsor, Ontario, and played his college prom at Rice. I have always done my best to be a true representation of the characteristics that make up our area. I hope I made you proud, Willson wrote. Lawrence starts for Jags Trevor Lawrence kicks off Jacksonville’s season opener in Houston on September 12, one of the least surprising decisions in franchise history. Coach Urban Meyer made the announcement Wednesday, giving Lawrence the nod to third-year pro Gardner Minshew after two preseason games and a month of training camp. Meyer expects Lawrence to never have to earn a starting job in the NFL again. You can capitalize that if you want. Underline it. Lock it up, Meyer said. Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Minshew, a two-year Jacksonville starter, split reps with the first-team offense during camp. Meyer wanted healthy competition in every position, including quarterback. Nevertheless, just about everyone outside the Minshews camp expected Lawrence to be Jacksonvilles starter in Houston. Lawrence was the No. 1 pick, the top candidate for college in nearly a decade, outperforming Minshew at every turn during camp. Meyer also said Lawrence will begin the Jacksonville preseason finale in Dallas on Sunday. It doesn’t really change anything, though, Lawrence said. We still have the same task ahead of us, we have to get a lot better, individually, as a team, as an attack. Just looking forward to going to work this week. It brings some clarity, which is nice, for the future. But it really doesn’t change much, but yeah, I’m really excited for the opportunity, thankful for it. Lawrence has completed 20 of 32 passes for 184 yards in two exhibitions, losing both. He started every game, was sacked three times and led the charge to just one field goal in six series. It’s frustrating, but we also just have to stick together and keep playing, Lawrence said. Would figure it out. I’m really confident in that. We have some guys who put the work in and would do anything to get on the right track. Lawrence went 34-2 with Clemson, taking the third-best win rate by a starting quarterback (minimum 30 starts) in college football since 1978. He finished his college career undefeated in the regular season and led the Tigers to the national championship as a freshman in 2018. After a slow start to the off-season, Lawrence had surgery in February to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, and when he was hampered by a strained hamstring in organized team activities, he looked just as advertised in camp. . Teammates raved about his arm, his mobility, his touch on deep passes and his control of the huddle. Funchess out for the season Packer’s wide receiver Devin Funchess has been placed on an injured reserve after sustaining a hamstring strain while training with the Jets last week. The move ends the season for Funchess, who has not played a regular season game since September 2019. Funchess caught a total of 21 touchdown passes during his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him from Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draw. Ram trading for Michel The Rams have announced they have acquired Sony Michel from the Patriots for undisclosed design choices for 2022. Michel, who was drafted into the first round in 2018, is bringing some relief to a Rams offense that has run out of healthy running back options as the regular season quickly approaches. Darrell Henderson left training on Monday due to a sprained thumb. The Rams will not have two of last season’s top three running backs this fall after Cam Aker’s season-ending Achilles tendon injury and Malcolm Brown’s departure to Miami. Nor do they have up-and-coming talent Raymond Calais, who was waived Monday due to injury after breaking his foot in their preseason game against Las Vegas. HR department Jet’s Defensive End Vinny Curry announced that he has a rare blood disorder that requires his spleen to be removed. Curry, 33, wrote in a Twitter post that Jets’ team doctors discovered the condition last month, but he did not specify the condition he was suffering from. Curry said he is expected to return to the field in mid-September, but he developed blood clots that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months. … Broncos coach Vic Fangio told the team that Teddy Bridgewater passed the incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job. … The Bills signed wide receiver Steven Sims to tackle an injury and coronavirus-depleted position. Sims spent his first two NFL seasons in Washington. … Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph finally gets on the field with the Giants, at least on a limited basis. The Giants announced that Rudolph has endured his physical condition and is off the list physically unable to perform/be active. He underwent off-season foot surgery and was unable to practice since training camp began just under a month ago. … Offensive lineman Connor Williams and safety Damontae Kazee have been added to the list of Dallas players under COVID-19 protocols, bringing the total to six, along with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Williams and Kazee tested positive for COVID-19, said coach Mike McCarthy. Williams practiced on Tuesday, while Kazee was absent as he was being tested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2021/08/25/wednesdays-nfl-ex-detroit-lions-tight-end-luke-willson-retires-after-re-signing-seahawks/5595997001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos