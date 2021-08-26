Emoni Bates, No. 3 in ESPN 100 for 2021, Commits to Play for Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball

Emoni Bates, one of the top players in high school basketball, announced his commitment to Memphis on Wednesday, firmly positioning the Tigers as a potential Final Four team.

Bates will adapt to coach Penny Hardaway’s schedule for the coming season. Bates appeared in the Memphis Student Directory early Wednesday afternoon; the last day to register for the fall semester is Thursday.

A 6-foot-9 small forward from Ypsilanti, Michigan, Bates is ranked #3 in the ESPN 100 for the 2021 class. He originally committed to the state of Michigan last summer before reopening his recruiting in April. Long expected to skip college and choose to play professionally, Bates didn’t have a busy recruiting until well into the spring.

Earlier this month, Bates announced that he would reclassify in the 2021 class, while also reducing his list of options to four: Michigan State, Oregon, Memphis and the G League.

He made visits to Memphis and Oregon last week.

Bates had been ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2022 since he first appeared on the recruiting scene early in his high school career, but he had an inconsistent junior season at Michigan’s Ypsi Prep. However, he regained some of his momentum with the team finals base program in the spring, re-establishing himself as one of the top scorers at the high school level. Bates rejoined the Bates Fundamental on the Nike EYBL circuit in July, averaging 20.0 points in nine games, including a 33-point performance.

He also played a 35-point consolation round game of the Nike Peach Jam in late July, shooting 13-for-24 from the field and finishing with six rebounds and three assists.

In Memphis, Bates joins the NBA’s potential top-five, Jalen Duren, with whom he played in the team finals in the spring. Duren committed himself to the Tigers earlier this month.

“Bates is considered one of the most gifted offensive players in the game,” said ESPN recruiting director Paul Biancardi. Agile and explosive with positional size and a knack for making shots from anywhere, he has an elusive dribble and will be great at transitions, isolations, pull-up jumpers and spot-up 3s, as well as playing second-side ball- screen actions.

“Bates brings a competitive edge, but has to keep maturing. As most freshmen experience, there is a lot to learn on the defensive side of the field. He had shown that he can function well with Jalen Duren from their weekend together at the track with Team Finals Duren and Bates could be one of the deadliest combinations in college basketball this season.”

Bates and Duren are two of four ESPN 100 prospects committed to Memphis in the 2021 class, with Johnathan Lawson and Josh Minott also going to the Tigers. Four-star center Sam Onu is another freshman to watch next season.

Hardaway has three returning starters — Landers Nolley II, DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones — from a team that beat the state of Mississippi to win the NIT championship. He also added three major transfers: Earl Timberlake (9.3 PPG in Miami), Tyler Harris (7.5 PPG in Iowa State), and Chandler Lawson (4.4 PPG in Oregon).

Memphis was outside the top 25 in July’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 update, but the additions of Duren and Bates put the Tigers in the top 10 — and clear in the National Championship conversation.

Bates won’t turn 18 until January, so he’s too young to compete in the 2022 NBA draft. Draft rules state that a prospect must be one year away from his high school diploma and turn 19 in that calendar year to be in the draft. to go. Bates won’t be until January 19, 2023. As a result, he can play college basketball for two years, or attend college for a year and then play in the G League or elsewhere for a year before starting the 2023 draft.