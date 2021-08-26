Denver Broncos opts for lower ceiling in AFC West with Teddy Bridgewater





On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos official named Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback. The move culminates in the training camp competition between Drew Lock and Brugwater. What does this move tell us about the Broncos’ strategy this season in the AFC West? Bridgewater is generally thought of as a “safe” quarterback. He avoids cover-ups and makes good decisions, but is ultimately limited when it comes to improvisation and playmaking. Lock, meanwhile, is a bit reckless. He is a marksman with slightly more firepower than Bridgewater, but ultimately has a… love for the poor– sometimes very poor – decision-making. The Broncos who choose to go the “safe” route can tell us a bit about their goals for this coming season. Vic Fangio is entering his third season as the Broncos coach. He is 12-20 combined in his first two years. Can his job security afford a sloppy 5-12 record, the kind we might see if Lock struggled as a starter, displaying the volatility he has shown so far? Maybe not. Bridgewater, careful and steady, is certainly competent enough to lead this talented Broncos team to eight or nine wins. With Bridgewater, you have a smaller chance of the team bottoming out, but probably also a smaller chance of a surprising season. Perhaps the Broncos are shooting for “okay — “respectable” in their rejection of the kind of high risk/reward that comes with Lock. The Denver Broncos went the “safe” route with Teddy Bridgewater. Choosing to start Bridgewater means the Broncos care about winning games, but not in the sense that they have playoff aspirations. Instead, they just want to get a few more W’s on the board, maybe get a respectable nine wins. It would be short for the playoffs, but a refresh from the two previous losing seasons, still a season in the shadow of the KC Chiefs. Overall, I find this news a little surprising, especially when I remember how the Broncos pulled this year. Notably, the Broncos passed on Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the 2021 draft, both of whom have been pretty good this preseason. I assumed the Broncos not drafting Fields or Jones was a wry endorsement of Lock, or at least an endorsement of Lock’s potential. If the Broncos believed it was impossible for Lock to be QB of the future, they would surely have grabbed one of the excellent QBs that have fallen to them. But they didn’t, which I took to mean they believed Lock could be the future of the team. Is it possible that they have soured that belief in the months since conscription to the present day – through a training camp? Could be. But I can’t help but see the news today and wonder what exactly the Broncos thought about Drew Lock latest version. Because if they still believed in him, at least the decision not to draft a quarterback is plausible. If they didn’t, the team could earn criticism for not adequately addressing a position, the most important position, which is uncertain in the long run.

