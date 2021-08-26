White Sox waste strong start from Lucas Giolito, fall to Blue Jays

Do you remember Lucas Giolito, staffer?

It was only a year ago, and the year before that, when Giolito held the White Sox title. A slow start by his standards coupled with All-Star first halves from right-handed Lance Lynn and left-handed Carlos Rodon loosened Giolitos’ grip on that distinction.

But here he comes again.

The 27-year old righthanded one-run performance in six innings in a 3-1 loss against the Jays on Wednesday was his last strong start. Seeing it go for nothing after the Jays scored two runs against Aaron Bummer in the eighth inning to drop the Sox to 2-4 on their road trip against the Jays and Rays was troubling.

But watching Giolito (3.68 ERA) concede five hits, one walk and pull six, dropping his ERA to 2.77 in his eight starts since the All-Star break, softened the blow for a first-place team ( 73-55), that’s 19-20 since the All-Star break.

I’m not too worried about where we are now, Giolito said. Some guys offensively don’t get those big hits in certain situations or string things together. We lost, but we were in it the whole time. Guys work through things. Pick each other up well, we have confidence in each other and are starting to warm up again and play solid baseball leading into the playoffs.

Giolito got 19 swings and misses, the most with his changeup, but he had no margin for error in a matchup with Jay’s lefthander Robbie Ray, who struckout 14 batters in seven innings with a one-run ball. Rightfielder Leury Garcia singled, stole two bases and scored a single to the right off Yoan Moncadas in the third inning for the lone Sox run.

The Jays, battling for a spot with a wildcard, made it to Corey Dickersons RBI triple in the fourth inning with two outs sailing over Garcias’ head, and they continued after Bummer gave up three consecutive basehits, the third by Alejandro Kirk who scored Teoscar Hernandez .

The Sox have three good starts in the series but one win to show, although manager Tony La Russa said the two losses were not bullpen failures.

An error by Moncada on a ground ball and a basesloaded walk to Randal Grichuk by Jose Ruiz gave the Jays an extra run.

Giolito, meanwhile, showed his versatility by leaning on his bread-and-butter swap after moving more towards the slider in his last two starts. He accidentally messed up the grip with my substitution early in the season, but corrected it. He also evolved from a two-pitched, four-seed fastball and four-seam pitcher to a three-pitch hurler, adding an effective slider to his mix, especially in his last three starts.

I wouldn’t say I’ve ever lost confidence in my gear at any point in the season, said Giolito. It was just frustration with the lack of results. And we just had to make a few adjustments to where I now feel like I’m in a much better place to pitch the best I can. I just want to keep improving.

Giolito said the highlight of his career was in the postseason last year when he defeated the Athletics in Game 1 of their wildcard series. He says hes not looking forward to his next playoff appearance.

Not really because we still have about 40 games to go, and we need to stay on top of what to do, he said. I know the divisional lead is great and the coaching staff are finding ways to give players rest when they need it and make sure they are prepared for the playoffs, but we need to stay focused on our daily game . . We have to win this game and keep that mentality until the end of the season.