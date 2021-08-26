Isaiah McKenzie fined: Bills WR punished for violating COVID-19 rules





Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports ORCHARD PARK, NY (AP) – Buffalo Bills recipient Isaiah McKenzie revealed he faces NFL discipline for violating league’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players by not wearing a mask at the facility of the team. McKenzie wrote: “They got me! @NFL you win!” in a thursday social media after in which he attached a copy of the first page of a letter he had received from the competition informing him of the violation. It was McKenzie’s second offense; the league gave him a warning on July 27, a day before the Bills opened training camp. Under league rules, the first offense for breaking the protocols will result in a $14,650 fine. Repeated violations may result in a player being suspended or fined a week’s salary. The NFL wrote that McKenzie did not wear a mask on two occasions on Wednesday. The first offense occurred while he was walking through the team’s field house to the trainer’s room, and the second was later in the day when he was in a weight room meeting area near other players. The league also noted that his violation occurred shortly after NFL staff gave a presentation reminding players of the requirements to wear masks and that there could be penalties for players who fail to do so. “For players who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, like you, your conduct is expressly prohibited by the protocols,” the NFL wrote. “Again, your behavior may have jeopardized not only your safety, but that of others, as well as the league’s ability to ensure your club’s training camp is conducted in a safe manner.” McKenzie was sidelined on Wednesday, carrying his left arm in a sling after being injured in practice the day before. His offense comes days later four Bills players were required to spend at least five days in self-quarantine after they were deemed to have had close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. The four players are receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler. All four tested negative on Tuesday, while general manager Brandon Beane said the trainer – who has been vaccinated – is experiencing mild symptoms. More NFL Coverage • An Early Look at the 2022 NFL Quarterback Carousel

