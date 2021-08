Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/26/21: T-Mobile Park, Wander Franco and The Baltimore Orioles

Greetings, people. Here’s what’s happening around baseball as Seattle gears up for a four-game set in Kansas City. In Mariners news… It may be hard to believe, but T-Mobile Park is now as old as the Kingdome on its last day. I hope you are ready: The Mariners played 1,755 games at the Kingdome Tomorrow is game 1.754 at T-Mobile Park Believe it or not, they will be equal on Friday Gary Hill Jr. (@GaryHillJr) August 25, 2021 The bullpen shakes on. Around the competition… After losing 19 games in a row, the Orioles were able to get into the winning streak last night thanks to a five-run eighth inning that enabled them to take the lead. This is when they moved forward. Before the Os got off the schneid, FOX Sports’ Jake Mintz wrote about: this unique series for Baltimore.

I feel like we haven’t heard much about him since he was called up, but Wander Franco has been as good as advertised so far. Wander Franco has reached base safely in 25 consecutive games, tying the longest streak by an under-21 player in the expansion era (since 1961). pic.twitter.com/wG88NStlOx ESPN Stats and Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 25, 2021 You have to admire the creativity. I know the Mariners would struggle to find room for an outfield bat, but Nick Castellanos would certainly be a nice addition to the lineup… All-Star OF Nick Castellanos likely to opt out with $34 million, 2 years to go, placing Conforto, Marte, and Schwarber at the top of the list of free agents OF OR (*AJ Pollock and Avi Garcia may be eligible to opt out) report on record PA, * * not counting Chris Taylor or Kris Bryant playing everywhere) @MLBNetwork Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 25, 2021 Pretty cool gesture from Jo Adell. Angels outfielder Jo Adell threw a ball up in our section the previous inning and knocked a kid’s drink out of his hands. The next inning comes out with a bat for the child. Stylish guy @Angels @MLB pic.twitter.com/Yt7mdIwKug Seth McLaughlin (@SethhMclaughlin) August 25, 2021 In addition to announcing that he will return the Cardinals next year, Yadier Molina also said that 2022 will be his last season in the major leagues.

