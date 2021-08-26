Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie top USMNT 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers





Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna and Juventus’ Weston McKennie headed the 26-player roster for the US men’s squad for three World Cup qualifiers. Pulisic was hesitant to be called up after contracting COVID-19 but has recovered enough to be on the roster for the World Cup qualifiers in El Salvador on September 2, at home to Canada in Nashville three days later, and out to Honduras on September 8. – Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)

– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access While the matchday roster remains at 23 players, the fact that the three-game window included forced US manager Gregg Berhalter to bring in additional reinforcements. Players will report to camp in Nashville starting Sunday. In terms of World Cup qualifiers, the group lacks experience, with only six of the called-up having previously played in a qualifier. But the current crop of players excels at club level. Ten players are from clubs that have qualified for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage: Brenden Aaronson (FC Salzburg), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), John Brooks (VfL Wolfsburg), Sergino Dest (Barcelona), McKennie ( Juventus), Jordan Pefok (BSC Young Boys), Pulisic (Chelsea), Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Timothy Weah (Lille). A notable call-up is FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi. A dual national who can still represent Mexico, Pepi’s emergence this season – scoring nine goals for Dallas – gives the American team added depth in a position Berhalter has struggled to fill. Pepi scored Wednesday’s winning penalty in the MLS All-Star Game. “I want to start by saying that I’m a Mexican-American and I’m super proud of my heritage,” Pepi told FCDallas.com. “It’s something that will never be taken away from me no matter what national team I play for. I made this decision because I felt the US trusts me and I think that’s because [USMNT head coach] Gregg Berhalter and how he emphasized this to me. “I’ve had great conversations with Gregg and I feel like I can make an impact with the US and help this national team do something really special now and in the future.” There were few surprises, although injuries to the likes of Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes, Orlando City striker Daryl Dike and Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah limited Berhalter’s capabilities to some extent. But the US team’s success in winning the 2021 Gold Cup with a young and inexperienced line-up is already paying off. Twenty-four players on the roster played in the Gold Cup or Concacaf Nations League, which the US also won. Unlike previous cycles where six teams competed for the final qualifying round, this time eight teams will compete. The teams play a round-robin, home and away format with 14 matches each. Due to the global health pandemic, a process that normally takes place over the course of 18 months has been reduced to seven. In addition, the condensed schedule includes four “triple dates” consisting of three matches over a seven-day period. The other teams that have reached the final round are Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama and Mexico. Detailed squad by position (club/country; caps/goals): TIPPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 23/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 7/0) DEFENDERS (10): George Bello (Atlanta United; 3/0), John Brooks (Wolfsburg/DE; 43/3), Sergio Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 11/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 6/0) , Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 45/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 12/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 9/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 6/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 64/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 17/2) MIDFIELDS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 37/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig / GER; 14/1), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 29/7), Weston McKennie (Juventus / ITA; 24/7) , Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 25/0) FORWARD (8): Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg / AUT; 7/3), Konrad de la Fuente (Olympique Marseille / FRA; 1/0), Jordan Pefok (BSC Young Boys / SUI; 6/1), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 0/0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea / ENG; 38/16), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund / GER; 8/4), Josh Sargent (Norwich City / ENG; 16/5), Tim Weah (Lille / FRA; 13/1)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-usa/story/4462375/christian-pulisicgio-reynaweston-mckennie-headline-usmnt-26-man-roster-for-world-cup-qualifiers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos