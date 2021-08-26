Sports
Sebastian Vettel wants more FIA tolerance to avoid ‘bitter’ technical DQs from races
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Sebastian Vettel believes Formula 1 could have had more common sense about the kind of technical foul that caused him to lose his second position and be disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Vettel finished second in Budapest but was kicked out of the race a few hours later because his car did not have enough fuel to deliver a sample to the FIA as required by the regulations. Aston Martin’s appeal to overturn the decision was unsuccessful.
The disqualification came after Vettel celebrated on the podium. Vettel was frustrated to see Aston Martin miss out on a big result.
“It is clearly bitter,” said Vettel on Thursday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, the first race after the summer break immediately following the Budapest race.
“I think it was a great result for us as a team and we scored a lot of points, so very disappointing, but I don’t think we could have done much. During the race we obviously had the fuel under control, we thought of yes, but at the very end — I think it was the last lap — we found out that maybe something wasn’t right and we were really surprised when the fuel wasn’t in the car.
“So it’s very bitter, but those are the rules, so we have to accept and move on. It was a very big day, because also big points for us, but of course we have a lot of races like I said before and we’re trying to get some points to squeeze into that.”
While it violated the letter of the law, Vettel pointed out that his team is unlikely to have gained a performance advantage from the violation.
“Well I think rules are rules and of course we didn’t know we had a problem to be honest. When we checked the fuel wasn’t in the car and we were disqualified but we thought it was in the car, so I do not know.” going forward know if there is a better way to go about this but I don’t think much could have been done.
“It’s very bitter because first I don’t think we had an advantage; second, there was no intention or way we could explain that there was not enough fuel in the car. So something happened in the course of the race – I don’t know you know, a leak or something — that the fuel just wasn’t there anymore I don’t know, it’s probably more for the future.
“Looking back, I think it’s clear, the rules are as they are, and we were disqualified. Looking forward, of course, it’s very bitter and I think I understand better under the circumstances, because I was the one who suffered, you want that not to happen to anyone else and it should probably have a little more tolerance.
“But I don’t know exactly what to write in black and white on paper, other people have to think of that.”
The F1 season continues with the Belgian Grand Prix on August 29, live on ESPN2 at 8:55 a.m. ET.
