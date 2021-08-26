Rams-Broncos preview: 3 things to know about the Orange Crush

Two weeks, two preseason losses for the Los Angeles Rams. LA hopes to break the streak on Saturday night when they travel to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver to see the Broncos Bee 6:05 PDT.

The Rams are expected to seat their starters before the game, as they have done for the first few weeks, and throughout McVays’ coaching period. This game will serve as a last gasp for backups looking for a place on the roster. Let’s go ahead and make headlines from the Mile High city before the real games start September 12th.

Broncos Name Their Starting QB… Who’s Excited?!

Potentially earth-shattering news came out of Dove Valley on Wednesday when the Broncos announced that Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning will be retiring, adding stability to a position that hasn’t been resolved since he first quit in 2015. Just kidding, I had to find a creative person. way to announce that Teddy Bridgewater was named the team starter for the 2021 season, defeating third-year signal caller Drew Lock. Sorry guys, Peytons ain’t coming back but if he played light years better than his last season, who would ever say no? Maybe I should have started this section with this fantastically awesome video:

I want to start by saying that I have tremendous respect for Teddy. I admire him for coming out like this catastrophic knee injury which almost cost him his leg and his life. I admired him for playing several entry-level roles with the Saints and Panthers after the Vikings pushed him aside. I’m not saying Bridgewater doesn’t deserve the starting position, he absolutely does, especially after killing it this preseason.

Teddy Bridgewaters preseason line so far: 16 of 19 (84.2 pc)

179 meters

9.42 YPA

2 TD passes

0 INT

Rating: 141.0 Driving results: FG

TD

TD

TD Points per possession: 6.0 (!) Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 22, 2021

The fact is that this news became clear the moment his profession became official in April. Last season, Lock couldn’t cut it as a starter as he tied Carson Wentz for most interceptions in the NFL with 15 and last among the leagues starters in completion percentage at 57.3. Given the impatience of teams regarding quarterback play, this move was inevitable, or just as surprising as rookie Trevor Lawrence is finally becoming a starter. Again, no disrespect to Teddy, but this is too safe a move by the Broncos.

What exactly brings Teddy to the Broncos? He brings a steady veteran presence, something the team has clearly missed since Peyton rode into the sunset. When Drew Brees was injured in 2019, Bridgewater stepped down and led the Saints to a 5-0 record in his absence. In 2020 with the Panthers, Carolina went a dismal 4-11 in his starts, but had the league’s fifth-highest completion rate. Positive vibes only everyone.

Quarterback is the reason Denver has gone through 10 quarterbacks and missed the playoffs every year that Mannings was gone. Bridgewater will be number 11 in the post-Peyton era and he is lucky enough to be on a more talented team than the Panthers. Whatever happens, this will be the position that will make or break the Broncos 2021 campaign. This isn’t 2015 anymore, they shouldn’t expect their defenses to carry all the weight again.

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

How hot will Vic Fangios’ chair go into 2021?

Head Coach Vic Fangio is one of the most respected defensive wizards in the sport. He was the mastermind behind the 49ers 2011-13 revival and the Rams demoralizing defeat for the Bears in 2018. Oops, did I forget to shield your eyes from that last sentence because of sensitive material?

Call me crazy, but it’s probably a bad sign that your fan base is a wishlist of coaches to replace you and you are the best contender to win the . to be first NFL coach fired this season. Wasn’t becoming a head coach worth the wait, Vic?

His two years as the Godfather have been about as traumatic for a first-timer as it could be. Fangios teams went scoreless in September, unable to recover from that slow start, dropping to 7-9 and 5-11 records.

It also didn’t help that he lost his best defensive players for the season in each of his two years on the job, losing linebacker Bradley Chubb in 2019 and all world linebacker By Miller in 2020. Fangio also famously coached a match-up against the Saints last season in which the team had no quarterbacks available.

So here I am counting, Teddy Bridgewater will be the 7th different starting quarterback for Vic Fangio in his 33 games as head coach of the Broncos. Say what you will about winning and losing and whatever, but that’s hard for someone who’s waited so long to become a HC. James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 25, 2021

Needless to say, Fangio has had little luck leading the Broncos, be it inconsistent quarterback play or injuries, he’s endured quite a bit of adversity. Fair or not, he has no margin for error with the team. The organization has a new general manager in George Paton who has no affiliation with him. Fangio’s time to cool his seat is NOW.

Who’s Younger With Rocky Mountain High Expectations?

I want you to think about this tweet, let it simmer in your head for a moment:

At one point, the Alabama Crimson tide had a depth map that looked like: QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones RB: Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris, Najee Harris WR: Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith TE: Irv Smith DynastyJacobian (@DynastyJacobian) August 19, 2021

We get it, Alabama is a football powerhouse, who cares? What about Broncos fans, whose team has lined up two major stars of the Crimson Tide over the past few seasons? The first such player is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was ranked third on NFL Networks Peter Schrager’s top 10 breakthrough players of 2021.

Drafted 15th overall in the 2020 draft, Jeudy racked up 856 yards and three touchdowns on 52 receptions as a rookie. Rookie jitters left him with a case of the butterfingers in being credited with 12 drops, including five in a terrible performance against the Chargers. This low season, Jeudy was unstoppable in training camp. If he drops his mistakes at the door, hell is a force to be reckoned with.

The second alumnus of college footballs as of evil is first-round cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who is making Broncos fans forget all about passing Justin Fields. (At least that’s the story I’m holding onto). Surtain was rated the second-highest defender in the preseason by recording a tackle, two defending passes and a 30-yard pick-six against the Vikings during the first two weeks.

The highest ranked rookie defender also plays for Broncos and that is outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper. Cooper was chosen in the seventh round out Ohio State and he’s arguably one of the design’s biggest steals. He had a monster game against the seahawks on Saturday with three total tackles, one tackle for loss, two QB hits, two sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. Cooper also had three tackles and one tackle for loss to the Vikings week one. If Cooper and Surtain can keep up with these performances, Denver may be flying high into the postseason, assuming everything goes according to plan this year.