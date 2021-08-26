10 Things I Think I Know After Detroit Lions Training Camp

The Detroit Lions closed training camp on Wednesday. In total, I’ve watched about 20 full practice sessions in the past month, giving me a pretty in-depth look at both how the team under Dan Campbell will be run and what the roster will look like for the 2021 season.

So what have I learned? What will become of the first season of the Lions under Campbell? Here are 10 things I think I know about the 2021 Lions after training camp ends.

TJ Hockenson is going to get eleven billion fit thrown in his path

The attack just looks very different when Hockenson is in the game. It’s clear that he and Jared Goff quickly developed chemistry on and off the field. They rarely spend more than a few minutes apart while on the pitch, and Hockenson is clearly Goffs’ favorite target.

At this point I would all surprised when Hockenson doesn’t lead the team in goals, catches and receiving touchdowns.

The offense is difficult… significant

That said, I don’t see much success on offense outside of Hockenson. The Lions’ broad reception corps just isn’t particularly good, and I’m afraid all the concerns about Jared Goff are still true.

Despite the Lions clearly trying to build his confidence, Goff was consistently too timid when passing the ball into the field. Coaches may praise him for taking care of the ball in those situations, but if you’re just looking for a quick completion or control, the defense eventually adapts and jumps those short cuts. We saw just that happening in camp, as Goff got a little more sales-heavy in the last few weeks of camp.

Romeo Okwara could eclipse his 10-pocket mark from 2020

Okwara continues to look like a stallion as a pass rusher. Last year he did it mostly alone. This year he has the advantage of interior defenders who can cause a lot of nuisance on their own. So either Okwara gets the most attention, releasing players on the inside, or Okwara gets one-on-one matchups and wins. Anyway, don’t be surprised to see him hit double-digit pockets again this year.

Jason Cabinda will get at least 10 passes this year

Throughout the camp, Cabinda was an oddly frequent target of Goff. When asked which player surprised the most during training camp, Campbell went straight to Cabinda.

I’m a Cabinda fan because I know what the man is, said Campbell. Hurry up, I said this the first day I spoke to you and I got this job. Give me a man that I know exactly what he is, what he can do, what he’s about, how he works, how he processes information and I’m going to go to war with those guys every day. That’s Cabinda for me and this team.

Cabinda will play a variety of roles with this team, be it fullback, halfback or maybe even a little tight end/H-back. So don’t be surprised if he touches the ball more often than at any other time in his career.

The lions will regret letting Matt Prater walk

I wouldn’t call Lions’ kicking situation a disaster, but given Detroit’s solid history in the kicker position, we could be in for a rough year. I know Matt Prater had an off season in 2020, but Detroit currently doesn’t have a kicker that can consistently hit from more than 50 yards. And even in the 40-49 meter range, we’ve seen little daily consistency from Randy Bullock or Zane Gonzalez. There are no more gimmies when it comes to field goals.

Detroit’s rookie class is going to be the best we’ve seen since, at least 2013

Im throwing caution to the wind here. It’s way too early to even think about judging a rookie class, but the early returns on this draft class are ridiculously positive. Alim McNeill was the first to showcase his insane disruptor potential. Then Derrick Barnes clenched in the first two games of the preseason. When Levi Onwuzurike worked his way through a back injury, he immediately made his presence known. And I haven’t even mentioned Lions’ seventh overall pick.

In 2013, the Lions got five solid contributors in Ezekiel Ansah, Darius Slay, Larry Warford, Sam Martin and Theo Riddick. In a year or two, we could be looking at an even better class from the 2021 Draft.

Penei Sewell will go through some early struggles… and that’s okay

Let’s talk about that seventh overall choice. Sewell struggled early on, giving up a sack on his first preseason ride and being consistently beaten by Melvin Ingram in the second game. He has also already proven to be a mauler in the run game.

As with any rookie, there will be ups and downs with Sewell in year 1. And while he is a top 10 pick, some additional struggles should be understandable as he hasn’t played football for a year and is still switching from left to right . . That said, it will be telling how he looks at the end of the season. If he can show consistent improvement, he needn’t worry much about his future.

Jeff Okudah will be significantly better, but will he also be great?

Okudah came into the camp looking like a very different person from his rookie season. He is bursting with confidence and is absolutely dialed in. If it wasn’t for giving up a big preseason pass, we’d probably all be talking about what a solid camp he had and the pair he made later. Steelers game.

I have no doubt that Okudah will be a lot better than he was in his rookie season. But for some, that’s not enough. As a third overall pick you should be great, but I’m not so sure he’s there yet. It’s a new system, new coaching staff and he’s still just a sophomore cornerback. Things take time, so I wouldn’t expect an All-Pro season out of Okudah, but it will be much better than 2020.

The Lions’ lack of depth will hurt them in defence

If Jamie Collins or Alex Anzalone sustain an injury, it likely means they will either start a fourth-round rookie in Derrick Barnes or Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who was exposed to the Steelers. If Jeff Okudah or Amani Oruwariye are injured, the Lions will either start with a third-round rookie (Ifetu Melifonwu) or an unproven Mike Ford. If they lose Romeo Okwara or Trey Flowers, it means they have to start a still raw Julian Okwara or an extremely untested Austin Bryant (or Charles Harris).

In other words, this depth of this defense in any position that isn’t a defensive tackle is dangerously thin. That will cost them at some point. The good news is that Detroit will play some young players and gain valuable experience. The bad news is that it will mean some rough gigs in the meantime.

Detroit adds third tight end from another team

Simply put, the Lions currently don’t have a player who can fill the shoes of Hockenson or Darren Fells, let alone one capable of doing both. Alize Mack and Brock Wright struggled all through the camp and I don’t see a breakout gig coming on Friday night. The Lions need someone they can trust even a little bit to support both tight finishing positions and these guys just aren’t it.