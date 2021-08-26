3 possible surprise cuts for the Detroit Lions





It seems like every year there is a player who makes the team that no one sees coming. It’s typically a great story about a player who overcomes all odds to secure a spot on the roster and complete a childhood dream. Unfortunately, there is also another side to the same story. A surprise player on the 53-man roster comes with a surprise player who didn’t make it. And if you are to believe Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, we may be heading that way again this year. There are a few guys that might be knocked out who have a shot at making this team, Campbell said after the second preseason game:. And then there are a few that maybe everyone thought would make it and they wouldn’t. Now that training camp is over and the closing date is only a few days away, let’s do the impossible and try to predict the unpredictable. Who could be a surprise for Detroit Lions? My answer: I’m going to do everything I can and give you three players that can be a surprise. And for the record, I currently have all three of these players on my 53-man roster projection, so their cut would be a surprise! WR Breshad Perriman I’ll start with the least surprising of the three. No one fits that Campbell quote better than Perriman. He was brought in with the expectation of being the team’s No. 2 receiver, but an injury derailed his camp quite early. He hasn’t impressed since his return and, frankly, he wasn’t very active before his injury. That said, $2 million of Perriman’s $2.5 million salary is fully guaranteed, so the money could save him. But many are beginning to wonder if the Lions would be willing to eat that dead money. Plus, it’s really starting to feel like Tom Kennedy has won the coaching staff, and this would be an easy way to put him on the roster (even if the Lions fall short of outside receivers as a result). RB Jermar Jefferson In practice, if he was going purely on a repeat order, Jefferson would have held the RB3 position the entire training camp. However, the actual competition for the spot is heated. Really, all three players below him on the depth chart have shown flashes, especially Craig Netflix Reynolds. I still love Jeffersons’ skills, but this is a Friday night game to be decided. DT DaShawn Hand I think the most likely scenario with Hand is that he makes the initial 53 man roster only to be put on IR so Detroit can bring back a player like Kevin Strong or Bruce Hector if they clear waivers. If the Lions want to put Hand on IR and have him come back this year, they need to put him on the 53-man roster first, as players on IR before then will not be eligible to return to play in 2021. But it’s also very possible that the coaching staff will look at Hands’ young career and see a player they just can’t trust to stay healthy. That would certainly make it easier to retain Strong or Hector without risking them on waivers. Your turn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prideofdetroit.com/2021/8/26/22642325/detroit-lions-3-candidates-surprise-roster-cuts-breshad-perriman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos