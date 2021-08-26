Baltimore Orioles snap 19-game losing streak, longer than Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles broke their 19-game losing streak on Wednesday night, rallying to beat Los Angeles 10-6 after a shaky start by Shohei Ohtani left the Angels’ bullpen with too much to do.

The Angels led 6-2 in the fourth inning and 6-4 when Ohtani left the game after the top of the sixth. But Baltimore scored a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez walked with the bases loaded to give the Orioles a 7-6 lead, and pinch hitter Austin Hays added a double-run double.

The Orioles were two losses short of the American League’s record for longest slip — which they set themselves in 1988 when they started 0-21.

“There was tension in our dugout, there was pressure. Everyone was on the top step,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. “Our guys just really wanted this one. We’re tired of hearing it, seeing it on TV. Everyone’s tired of it.”

Ohtani gave up three home runs on the mound and struckout three times at the plate, but the Orioles still looked to be heading for a 20th consecutive loss after Brandon Marsh hit his first career homer, a three-run shot in the fourth that gave the made it 6-2. .

It was 6-5 when Jake Pericka (0-1) gave up a single, double and an intentional walk in the bottom of the eighth. He then walked Urias, his last batter, on four pitches to tie the game.

2 Related

James Hoyt came on and struckout Jahmai Jones, but then walked Gutierrez on a full count. Hays then doubled to the left with the bases loaded and Cedric Mullins added a sacrifice fly.

When Tyler Wells retired the last batter of the game on a flyout to the right, he hugged catcher Pedro Severino and the Orioles celebrated nonchalantly on the field. The fans – many of whom probably came to see Ohtani – cheered their approval.

Mullins and Anthony Santander hit solo home runs in the first and DJ Stewart hit a two-run shot off Ohtani in the fourth, when the Orioles finally got a chance to celebrate at their clubhouse.

“It’s electric there,” Mullins said of the locker room.

Jared Walsh also homered for the Angels.

Tanner Scott (5-4) won in relief for the Orioles.

Ohtani gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. Chris Ellis, who made his first career start, gave up three runs and five hits in more than three innings after the Orioles demanded him on waivers from Tampa Bay on Friday.

“He’s playing again [Thursday]Angels manager Joe Maddon said about Ohtani. “And I didn’t see the need to push him under the circumstances at this time of year.”

Mullins homer came on Ohtani’s first delivery of the game, but after Santander’s solo shot gave Baltimore a 2-0 lead, the Angels tied it almost immediately on a two-run single by Marsh in the second.

Walsh hit a solo homerun for Los Angeles in the fourth and Marsh added his three-run shot later in the inning.

Mullins brought a run home in the seventh with a groundout.

On Thursday, as the Orioles go after two wins in a row, Keegan Akin (0-8) is on the mound. Akin gave up four runs in three innings against Los Angeles on July 2. Jaime Barria (2-2) is going to counter for the Angels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.