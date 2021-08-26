Connect with us

Recent Match Report – Amazon vs T&T Riders 1st Match 2021

The defending champions start CPL 2021 with a nine-run defeat, having gone unbeaten for 12 games while winning the 2020 title

Guyana Amazon Warriors 142 for 7 (Hetmyer 54, Narine 2-17, Hosein 2-17) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 133 for 9 (Ramdin 28, Shepherd 3-15, Tahir 2-12, Smith 2-10) with 9 runs

Imran Tahir showed all the news of his 42 years, not age, as Guyana Amazon Warriors delivered an excellent defense of a competitive total, on a surface where scoring points was not the easiest. Tahir’s 2 for 12 in four overs derailed Trinbago Knight Riders’ pursuit as the defending champions started CPL 2021 with a nine-run defeat, having gone unbeaten for 12 games while winning CPL 2020.
The Amazon Warriors had been limping through most of their innings after hitting the bat, before a finish by a previously sluggish Shimron Hetmyer took them to 142 for 7. However, the nature of the surface at Warner Park in St. Kitts was not typically T20-like. It provided bite for spinners, as well as extra bounce, which made it totally challenging. Given the Knight Riders’ stroke depth, they were still looking forward to going after it, especially after a pretty good start in the power play. But the arrival of Tahir turned things around, and the Amazon Warriors bowlers never gave up.

Tahir, who was bowling in the Hundred in England four days ago, seemed as bouncy as ever, returning figures that would have paid him tribute even if they came in five-ball overs. He gave up only basehits in his four overs and struck once apiece in his first two overs. The Knight Riders, who had kept the required running speed within reach until the power play, were suddenly forced to take more risks. They still had Captain Kieron Pollard available, though, and the knowledge that a steep run rate could be landed once he got going.

However, Romario Shepherd struck the decisive blow when he got one that lifted from a long length in the hallway and drove off. Once Pollard fell, with just four wickets standing and needing 57 out of 36, the Amazon Warriors were in command. Shepherd finished with the best numbers after taking three big wickets with Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin added to Pollard’s scalp to return 3 for 15.
The Knight Riders had ended up in a chase that was steeper than they’d imagined, as they had kept the opponent tight for most of their innings. The Amazon Warriors started the tournament with a new batting order, opting to send Odean Smith at number three. Smith had previously hit only four times in T20 matches and never scored more than 10 points. However, the limited sample size was misleading, with Smith having a List A pass rate of 110.86 and a first-class strike rate of 102.08. The experiment turned out to be quite successful with Smith biffing 24 out of 15, but it also meant squeezing an overcrowded middle order.

The Amazon Warriors also chose to send Pakistani veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez for captain Nicholas Pooran, who eventually finished in number 7 with only five overs left. No top-ranking batter had started and with two overs to go, Hetmyer was still at 29 out of 32. However, he found his reach late to plunder 30 of the last two overs, finishing with 54 out of 41, and dragged the total to the defensible area.

Saurabh Somani is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

