Buffalo Bills recipients Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley fined for COVID-19 protocol violations

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Bills wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley announced Thursday that they had been fined for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.

McKenzie tweeted a photo of the letter he was sent by the NFL detailing multiple documented protocol violations. He said in a subsequent tweet that he was fined $14,650.

“They have me!” McKenzie wrote. “@NFL you win!”

Beasley did not disclose how much he was fined, but only said on Twitter that he was disciplined for not wearing a mask for “literally 5 steps” from the entrance door to the dressing room after wearing it ‘all day’.

“It’s a shame if players get fined,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday. That said, these rules have been agreed upon for a while and are in effect and well communicated. And so it’s important to us that we focus on being safe and healthy – that’s #1 and has always been #1 — and then No. 2 does our best to stay focused on the purpose and purpose of why we are here – which is to win football matches.”



According to the league letter, McKenzie’s discipline comes after he failed to wear a mask at the team facility several times on Wednesday — once while walking through the covered field house to the training room and again into the weight room meeting area “while gathered nearby from other players after the offensive meeting.”

In addition to these violations, the league said it sent him a written warning on July 27 stating that future violations would result in “increased discipline, including for harmful conduct.”

Under the NFL’s COVID-19 policy, unvaccinated players must wear masks throughout the team facility, which the league reminded McKenzie in its letter Thursday.

“Your conduct is expressly prohibited by protocols,” the NFL told McKenzie. “Again, your behavior may have jeopardized not only your safety, but that of others, as well as the league’s ability to ensure your club’s training camp is conducted in a safe manner.”

The violations come after the Bills sent home on Tuesday six players who were believed to be in close contact with a vaccinated staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler were all designated as close contacts by the NFL and must stay away from the facility for five days under NFL policy. The Bills also sent home Matt Milano and AJ Klein as a precaution, but neither had been designated as close contacts by the NFL and was allowed to return to practice on Wednesday.

Vocally against the NFL’s protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players, Beasley responded Thursday in support of McKenzie.

“Don’t worry, they’ve got me too,” Beasley tweeted. “But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with a fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and was sent home anyway. So what’s the point of the mask anyway?

“In the meantime, I’m still testing negative here and can’t come back. Make it logical.”

McDermott said about 81% of the team is fully vaccinated. Buffalo has placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this preseason due to positive tests, including starting left tackle Dion Dawkins – who was hospitalized for four days due to the virus.

“I will come back to the personal decision on this. I respect the positions of our players,” McDermott said on Thursday. “In my personal opinion, getting vaccinated is the right thing to do.”

McDermott said there is a fine line between personal and competitive reasons around players’ choices to get vaccinated or not, but he stressed that final cuts will not be based on players’ decisions on the matter.

“Which [choice of being vaccinated or not vaccinated] will not be a factor in deciding who stays and who goes,” said McDermott.