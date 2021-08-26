T20 Blast: Tom Abell’s 78 not out takes Somerset past Lancashire Lightning in quarterfinals





Tom Abell (right) hit three sixes in his unbeaten 78 for Somerset Vitality explosion quarterfinals, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Lancashire Lightning 184-9 (20 overs): Villas 42, Jones 38*; Van der Merwe 4-27, De Lange 3-41 Somerset 185-3 (18.2 overs): Abell 78*, Lammonby 47* Forge 44; Lamb 2-24 Somerset defeated Lancashire Lightning by seven wickets Match Scorecard With Tom Abell’s unbeaten 78, Somerset defeated Lancashire Lightning by seven wickets to reach the T20 Blast Finals Day. The hosts chased a goal of 185 with 10 balls left, while Tom Lammonby (47 not out) and Will Smeed (44) also made impressive contributions. Lancashire’s 184-9 proved to be underpowered after they got off to a quick start in the power play. Roelof van der Merwe (4-27) took crucial wickets at the top of the order, despite 42 from Dane Vilas. Somerset will join the South Group’s Sussex Sharks and Hampshire Hawks qualifiers on Finals Day on Saturday, September 18 in Edgbaston. Either Kent Spitfires or Birmingham Bears will join them after the final quarter-final on Friday. Tom proves more than Abell One-time T20 winners Somerset are now hoping for two trophies in September, while also looking for a first County Championship title when that competition’s second stage kicks off on Monday. Their red ball skipper Abell showed his class against the white ball in front of a boisterous Taunton crowd as he crushed three sixes and seven fours in his 45 ball knock. Tom Abell reached 50 from just 32 balls in the successful pursuit of Somerset He and the talented lefthander Lammonby added an unbeaten 102 for the fourth wicket, despite needing more than 10 overs in the last 10 overs when they came together. Lammonby initially struggled to force himself on the Lancashire bowlers as Abell played the leading hand in their partnership, but in the final overs he was also able to hit two fours and three sixes as Somerset crawled home. Fireworks from Livingstone extinguished by Van der Merwe Lancashire was deployed after losing the toss in Taunton, but seemed nervous as they lined up with some returning stars from The Hundred. Chief among them was opener Liam Livingstone, who has already enjoyed a stellar summer in the colors of both England and Birmingham Phoenix. He started the Lancashire innings in the same blistering style, hitting three sixes in his first 10 balls, but the introduction of Roelof van der Merwe to Somerset stopped him in his tracks. Roelof van der Merwe took the first four wickets in Lancashire’s innings in his 4-27 The Netherlands international took a sharp reflex of his own bowling to sack Livingstone for 25 and he also had Alex Davies leg-before without scoring three balls later. Van der Merwe finished 4-27 as he caught the first four Lancashire batsmen and Lammonby’s part-time average pace, supported by Marchant de Lange (3-41) and his skills in the death overs, Lightning were limited to well under 200. More to follow.

