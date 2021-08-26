angels vs. Orioles – Game Recap – August 26, 2021





BALTIMORE — A day after ending a 19-game losing streak, the Major League-worst Baltimore Orioles again defeated Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels to take a grand slam and six RBI from Pedro Severino in a 13-1 win on Thursday . Ohtani started the game with a homer, his MLB-leading 41st, but that was the only highlight for the Angels, who have lost five of the six. Baltimore won two games in a row for the first time since July 30-31, taking the first series since a three-game sweep of Washington July 23-25. The Orioles hit three home runs off Ohtani the night before, although the two-way star left the mound in the lead. Keegan Akin (1-8) took his second win of his career, giving up one run and three basehits with six strikeouts and two walks in seven high-season innings. Baltimore had lost its last 12 games when Akin appeared as a starter or out of the bullpen. The Orioles led 3-1 in the fifth when Severino hammered reliever Jake Pericka’s first pitch in the bullpen in midfield. It was Severino’s second Grand Slam of his career and the team’s third this season. Elvis Peguero (0-1) got five of the six runs the Angels gave up in the inning. Severino added a two-run single in the eighth to score Baltimore’s last two runs. His six RBI were a career high. Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle walked 2 for 4 and added a two-run single in the eighth, extending his series on base to a season high of 17 games. Ramn Urias had three hits and two RBI’s. Ohtani hit a towering blast over the rightfield wall on the second pitch of the game, his third leadoff homer this season. The Orioles tied the game in the third inning on a runscoring single by Kelvin Gutierrez that scored Jahmai Jones, who doubled off starter Jaime Barria. The Orioles took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Trey Mancini who: reflected from the infield. DJ Stewart followed with a runscoring double. TRAINERS ROOM Angels: OR Justin Upton failed to start for the third time in a row due to a left calf injury. Orioles: OR Jorge Mateo didn’t play due to lower back pain. NEXT ONE Angels: Manager Joe Maddon has not yet announced a starter for Friday’s series opener against the Padres. There are many different options available to use, Madden said. Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-13, 6.27 ERA) gets his 26th start of the season Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hes allowed 14 earned runs and 23 hits over 19 innings over his last four appearances, after pitching 18 1/3 scoreless innings over three starts that came from the All-Star break. ——

