Matt Nagy praises players for focus, business approach as camp ends





After traveling to Nashville on Friday for the preseason finale on Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans, Bears players have Sunday off before returning to Halas Hall on Monday. On Tuesday, NFL teams are required to reduce their rosters to the mandatory 53-man (CT) limit at 3 p.m. (CT), meaning the Bears must cut 27 players. With the NFL eliminating its fourth preseason weekend (while adding a 17th regular season game), this year marks the first time the final cuts have taken place in the middle of a practice week. “You have to be aware of the players who are still on your roster that go into Monday, and then you have practice teams on Tuesday that are not in the building,” Nagy said. “So you have to manipulate your schedule to know you don’t have a lot of guys. “We’re going to really focus on strength and conditioning next week. We’re going to do some more practice. It’s going to be mental. We’re going to hone them with weightlifting, we’re going to condition them, stretch with our pillar stretch, work on things mentally and then some sprinkle exercises in it. But it’s different. We’ve never had this before.” Next week, the Bears also begin game planning for their September 12 regular season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles. “It’s going to be a lot of meetings,” Nagy said. “It’s going to be a lot of going through depending on where they are physically. We want to be smart here. We have to make sure that everything we do is conditioning, because you can’t lose that conditioning. Conditioning is big, like, staying in shape, getting conditioned. “But then there’s always this, it always happens when you have that extra week, and you hear some coaches talk about preparing for the Super Bowl, and they talk about what? Putting too many things in, right? So you have to be careful with everything you do is so crazy to put so much in it is paralysis by analysis there is a balance in that too we want to make sure we are aware of that and focus on us too not just the rams .”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobears.com/news/nagy-lauds-bears-players-for-focus-business-like-approach-as-camp-ends The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos