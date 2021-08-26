Novak Djokovic faces qualifier to start US Open in Grand Slam bid. of the calendar year





Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to win the US Open for a 21st men’s major tennis championship, as well as complete a calendar year Grand Slam by taking on a player who makes it through qualifying. Win that match and Djokovic’s path – as determined by Thursday’s draw – could include 2014 third-round finalist Kei Nishikori, number 6 who places Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals in a rematch of last month’s Wimbledon final and number 4. Alexander Zverev, the 2020 runner-up in New York, in the semifinals. Naomi Osaka’s first Grand Slam action since she withdrew from the French Open after a first-round win to take a mental break will face Marie Bouzkova, a 23-year-old from the Czech Republic who is in 86th place and a 1-10 career record in the majors, including 0-3 at Flushing Meadows. Osaka won their only previous meeting in straight sets at the Australian Open last year. 2 Related Seeing that past, Osaka could face 17-year-old American Coco Gauff – whom she beat in 2019 in New York and lost at Melbourne Park in 2020 – or triple champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round. Osaka, ranked No. 3, is the reigning champion at the US Open, one of her four major titles, all of which have been won on hard court. The possible quarter-finals for women by placing are No. 1 Ash Barty, the Wimbledon champion, against No. 7 Iga Swiatek; No. 4 Karolina Pliskova against No. 6 Bianca Andreescu; Osaka vs. No. 5 Elina Svitolina; and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova. The main draw kicks off Monday with spectators allowed at full capacity, a year after fans were banned due to the coronavirus pandemic. #1-seeded Djokovic is the first man to move to Flushing Meadows after winning the first three major titles in a season since Rod Laver went 4-for-4 with the Slams in 1969. That was Laver’s second proper Grand Slam, when he joined the one in 1962; Don Budge in 1938 is the only other man to have won all four majors in one year. Steffi Graf was the last woman to do it in 1988. The other possible quarterfinals for men are Zverev vs. No. 7 Denis Shapovalov; No. 2 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 8 Casper Ruud; and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev. In the first round, Tsitsipas will face Andy Murray, whose three Grand Slam titles include the 2012 US Open. Djokovic, Murray and the No. 30 Marin Cilic, who defeated Nishikori in the final seven years ago at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the final, are the only players in the 128-player men’s standings to have won a Grand Slam trophy in singles. Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Berrettini were all finalists in the majors this year, losing to Djokovic. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – who currently share 20 men’s Slam titles with Djokovic – are both injured and ready for the season. Last year’s US Open champion Dominic Thiem also withdrew due to a bad wrist, and 2016 winner Stan Wawrinka is out after foot surgery. Serena Williams and Venus Williams, owners of a combined 30 Grand Slam trophies, including eight from the US Open, withdrew on Wednesday due to leg injuries.

