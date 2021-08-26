Three players who impressed Dan Campbell at training camp – Macomb Daily





The Detroit Lions will reduce their roster from 80 to 53 players by the Tuesday, August 31 deadline. Over the course of training camp, head coach Dan Campbell and the new coaching staff evaluated the players on the roster to look for players with grit, competitiveness and the ability to play consistently when called upon. Prior to training on Wednesday, Campbell was asked which players were better than originally expected when he was first hired as the team’s head coach earlier this year. Campbell explained: “I’m a (Jason) Cabinda fan because I know what the man is. Hurry up, I said this the first day I spoke to you guys and I got this job. Give me a man I know exactly what he is, what he can do, what he’s about, how he works, how he processes information and I’m going to battle with those guys every day. That’s Cabinda for me and this team.” Cabinda only achieved two receptions in 2020, but its production could increase dramatically based on how it has been used in practice this year. “He is a young and improving player, especially for that position, I think there is a lot of meat on the bone and I know what he will be able to do in special teams. I think he can play a fullback. I think he might be able to do a little H-back,” Campbell said. He’s one I’m impressed with. I like last year’s tape, but it’s even cuter than I thought. He would be an example of that.” The other two players named were safety CJ Moore and defensive end Austin Bryant. The 24-year-old defensive lineman is an intriguing player but has yet to show his full skills since he’s been coping with injuries over the past two years. Based on observations during training camp, Bryant’s prowess intrigues the Lions coaching staff and is the reason the organization has been patient as he came back from injury. “Hurry up, man, CJ Moore, he popped off the band last year, but he’s been a bit, I guess, what I expected and then some. That’s a good example. I think Austin Bryant — now he was injured last year, but I know this, this guy was all out, the plays he was playing all the time,” Campbell said. “But to see him here and get his feet back under him and get the reps, get the load, he was pretty impressive. I think these guys have really high ceilings and can keep growing. I think he’s even more nervous than I thought he was. Those would be three great examples. This article was produced by the Sports Illustrated/All Lions staff. For more information, visit si.com/nfl/lions

