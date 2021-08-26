Sports
reds vs. Brewers – Game Recap – August 26, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Jonathan India hit a three-run home run, Nick Castellanos also went deep, and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Sonny Gray gave up three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 8 1/2 games. Cincinnati does have the second NL wildcard spot.
It’s huge for us, India said of Cincinnati’s 70th win this season. That’s a really good team there, so it was good to get this team and hope for the best. Hopefully they get cold and we can stay warm.
Gray (6-6) struckout six while walking only two batters and didn’t give up his first hit until Avisail Garcias two-out single in the fourth. In the sixth, he loaded the bases with two outs, but Rowdy Tellez grounded out to first base.
It was the second consecutive scoreless appearance for Gray, who has not allowed a run in his last 13 innings.
An excellent start and came at a great time, said Reds manager David Bell.
Brewers-starter Brett Anderson (4-8) worked 4 2/3 innings before leaving the game with a tight feeling in his right hip. He was charged with three runs on four hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.
The last handful of starts I feel like I’ve thrown well enough to keep us in the game, but also bad enough not to win the game, Anderson said.
A leadoff single and an error by Anderson made the podium for India’s three-run homer by Hunter Strickland in the fifth. The rookie’s 17th homer this season made it 4-0. Castellanos started sixth with his 24th.
Luis Urias led off the seventh with his 17th homer for Milwaukee.
It would have been nice to get today, but they threw well and got a big homer, said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. It’s a good team and they’ve done enough today.
MAKE HIS BUSINESS
India came into the game leading NL rookies in runs scored and RBI and was third in home runs and sixth in batting average, making him a strong contender for Rookie of the Year.
That was certainly my goal at the start of the year, India said. I said it and I definitely wanted to win Rookie of the Year, but I just want to win. I want to win for the team. I want to make the playoffs and would go for a run. That’s my goal. If it happens, it happens. My goal is to help the team win no matter what.
PROGRESS
Milwaukee strengthened its divisional lead in the series against Cincinnati as it strives for what would be a franchise record for its fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
Every time you win a series, you feel good about it — especially against the team behind you, Anderson said. So hopefully we can keep playing good football on the road and see what happens.
TRAINERS ROOM
Reds: Tejay Antone will undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career and will miss the rest of the season as well as most of 2022. The reliever announced the news on Twitter on Thursday. Antone returned from a 52-game injured stint on Tuesday, but left the game after throwing five pitches and was placed back on the IL on Wednesday with elbow discomfort.
Brewers: Shortstop Willy Adames (left quad) could be back in action Friday when the Brewers open a three-game run in Minnesota, manager Craig Counsell said.
NEXT ONE
Reds: The Reds travel to South Florida on Friday for the first of a three-game series against the Marlins. LHP Wade Miley (10-4, 2.88 ERA) gets the start for Cincinnati against Marlins RHP Zach Thompson (2-5, 2.97).
Brewers: The Brewers send LHP Eric Lauer (4-4, 3.59) to the mound against the Twins on Friday.
