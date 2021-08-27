NFL proposes plan to NFLPA for weekly COVID-19 testing





The National Football League on Thursday recommended to the National Football Players Association that vaccinated players get a COVID-19 test once every seven days compared to one every 14 days due to a rise in the number of cases from the delta variant, it said. Chris Mortensen of ESPN. The league says it will propose mandatory vaccinations to the NFLPA in July and will impose a mandate Friday if agreement is reached. However, the players’ union does not support that proposal at the moment Mortensen. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, told reporters that 93% of players and 99% of team staff have been vaccinated, per Illustrated Sports‘s Albert Breer. Between August 1 and August 22, the league recorded 68 positive COVID-19 cases (0.95% incidence) among a league-wide 7,190 people tested. By the end of July, nearly half of the league’s teams had achieved 90% vaccination coverage and 85% of players across the league had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Let me be clear, I think the vaccines are working,” Sills told reporters during a phone call. “Our NFL facilities are the safest places in our communities.” According to medical data, 95% of serious hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people. Protocols remain most restrictive for unvaccinated players. They are required to wear masks at all times, including when lifting in the weight room and during workouts, unless it would impair their ability to participate in athletic activities. Vrentas: The NFL has gone as far as it can on vaccinations The Titans put vaccinated quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Tannehill must record two consecutive negative PCR tests over a 24-hour period to rejoin Tennessee, per league protocols. Tannehill said in July that he was “in the process” of getting vaccinated at the start of training camp in Tennessee. He noted that he did not originally plan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but said the NFL is “trying to force our hands.” The Colts also placed offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Eric Fisher on the reserve COVID list on Thursday. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie tweeted a photo of his letter from the league informing him of a $14,650 fine for violating COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players by not wearing a mask at the Bills facility. The league stated that McKenzie was not wearing a mask twice on Wednesday, once when he entered the team’s field house to the training room and second while in a weight room meeting area near other players. McKenzie’s offense comes two days after Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was removed from the team’s practice facility for at least five days following his close contact with a member of the Buffalo training staff who tested positive for COVID-19. More: Cole Beasley says players need ‘correct information’ about vaccines In addition to Beasley, Bill’s wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler were also placed in the five-day return phase of the competition after testing negative. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the trainer – who has been vaccinated – is experiencing mild symptoms. More NFL Coverage:

