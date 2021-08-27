Volleyball opens 2021 season in Mizzou Invitational





COLUMBIA, Mo. Mizzou Volleyball will begin its 48th season hosting the Mizzou Invitational on Friday (August 27) and Saturday (August 28) at the Hearnes Center. The weekend features games on Friday against in-state foes Saint Louis and Kansas City. The Tigers and Billikens will battle in the opener at 12:30 PM before Mizzou faces the Roos at 7:30 PM. The Nightcap Against Kansas City airs on SEC Network+. On Saturday, Mizzou will meet Creighton in a battle of 2020 NCAA Tournament squads. The first service against the Bluejays is at 3 p.m. on SEC Network+. MOBILE TICKETS All Mizzou Athletics events will have mobile tickets in the 2021-22 season. Tiger fans can easily download their tickets via the Mizzou Mobile app on their smartphone. Fans are encouraged to download all tickets before arriving at Hearnes Center to ensure smooth entry. For more information on mobile ticketing and ticket downloading, visit MUTIgers.com/MobileTix. SERIES SNAPSHOT Mizzou is 18-9 all-time against Saint Louis, although the Billikens have won each of the past four encounters. The most recent meeting was in 2015, a five-set SLU win.

The Tigers are 31-4 all-time in the series with Kansas City, including a 17-1 run in Columbia. Mizzou swept the Roos in the most recent meeting in 2019.

Mizzou meets Creighton for the first time since 2004 and only the second time ever. The Tigers lost 3-1 in the lone previous meeting. MIZZOU NOTABLES Mizzou will enter 2021 after making it to the NCAA tournament for the sixth consecutive season. The streak is the second longest in the program’s history.

Fans will notice a different look from the Tigers as 10 new faces will appear on the roster in 2021. Mizzou’s incoming recruiting class was in the top 30 in the country and is made up of four nationally ranked freshmen.

2021 marks Mizzou’s 10th season as a member of the SEC. The Tigers are 208-78 over the previous nine years, including a 119-49 mark in the league. Mizzou’s win rate of 0.753 overall and 0.708 win rate in SEC matches both the program’s historical numbers of 0.560 and 0.482, respectively.

Junior outside batter Anna Dixon returns to lead Mizzou after collecting 273 kills in 2020 and earning All-SEC honors. Despite her recognition in 2020, Dixon remained off the preseason All-SEC award list.

returns to lead Mizzou after collecting 273 kills in 2020 and earning All-SEC honors. Despite her recognition in 2020, Dixon remained off the preseason All-SEC award list. sophomore free Emily Brown returns to the colored jersey for the Tigers after being the first freshman to lead Mizzou in digs since Tatum Ailes in 2004. Brown is only the third true freshman to lead Mizzou in digs since 1983, the earliest records available. MIZZOU IN SEASON OPENERS The Tigers have won 13 consecutive season openers dating back to 2007.

Mizzou is 32-4 on opening weekend over those 13 seasons.

Mizzou is 4-0 against in-state enemies in season opening matches. The Tigers and Billikens will meet for the second time to open a season, with Mizzou winning the previous tilt 2-0 in 1976. Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Volleyball. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking us on Facebook (Mizzou Volleyball) and following us on Twitter (@MizzouVB) and Instagram (MizzouVB).

