Egyptian Ibrahim Hamadtou competes armless at table tennis

Ibrahim Hamadtou lost both arms when he was hit by a train at the age of 10.

Now the world has fallen in love with the Egyptian Paralympic, whose determination knows no bounds.

Hamadtou plays table tennis, a sport in which he ‘holds’ the paddle in his mouth and tosses the ball in the air with his right foot when he serves.

In a 2014 interview with CNN, he said the decision to use his mouth came after trying a number of options, including balancing the paddle in his armpit.

Ibrahim Hamadtou serves by throwing the ball up with his right foot. (Getty)

“It was quite difficult to play table tennis after the accident,” Hamadtou told CNN.

“I had to practice hard every day for three years in a row. At first people were amazed and surprised when they saw me play. They have encouraged and supported me immensely and they were very proud of my willingness, perseverance and determination.”

The 48-year-old father of three is a two-time silver medalist at the African Championships and competes in the 6th class, which is for athletes who can stand but have severe disabilities.