SA’s Theo Cogill confesses tough Paralympic test: ‘I had my chances’





South African para tennis table star Theo Cogill @teamMzansi / David Vd Sandt

South African para table tennis player According to Cogill admits his campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games was tough after the Capetonian lost his first two games. Hailing from Bonteheuwel, Cogill is the first South African to represent the nation at the Paralympic table tennis event since 2008. Cogill started playing table tennis at the age of 11 and since being classified as a para table tennis player, he has continued to play against able-bodied athletes. In 2011, Cogill was diagnosed with Brown-Sequard syndrome (an incomplete lesion of the spinal cord) after being stung during a seizure. “Some people didn’t believe I qualified,” said Cogill, who also represented SA at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. “A lot of people in Bonteheuwel are excited to see what’s happening and the fact that I’m here makes them proud.” Cogill’s Paralympic debut has not started so well with losses in his first two Group D matches. In his opening match, Cogill lost in three sets to Rio bronze medalist Krisztian Gardos of Austria 11-5, 11-9, 11-7. Then, on Thursday, the 34-year-old had a much-improved show, but faltered for Brazilian Carlos Carbinatti (11-8, 14-12, 11-5). Cogill says he tried his best, but struggled in foreign conditions at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. “It’s quite tough to play under these conditions. After all, it’s the biggest stage with all the nerves,” Cogill said on Thursday. “I think I just lacked momentum. In the first and second set I had my chances, but I just struggled a bit with the conditions in the room. But I did my best. “It is very important to represent my country. It was an honor to be here and adapt.” Group D’s next and final match for South Africa will be against France’s Mateo Boheas at 6:40 AM Dutch time on Friday. Cogill hopes to improve but says it will be difficult to progress in Tokyo. “I’m going with my last game now, it’s quite difficult,” he said. “It was basically the group of death with some high-ranking players, but for me it’s about going back and thinking about what I need to improve, move forward.”

