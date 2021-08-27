Ibrahim Hamadtou plays table tennis without arms





He has no arms in a sport that seems to require them. But as is the theme of so many Paralympians, Ibrahim Hamadtou has found a way. The Egyptian, who lost his arms in a train accident at the age of 10, is one of the most inspiring stories to be found at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, where he uses a foot and his mouth to take on some of the the world’s best table tennis players. Hamadtou balances the paddle in his mouth and uses his right foot to lift the ball into the air for his serve. Every volley feels like a miracle. “One of the most important memories I will never forget was when one of my friends told me to stick to something I could do,” Hamadtou told Olympic Channel. “That comment was the spark that sparked something in me. The will and determination. I wanted to prove to him that I could play a sport. He says he started playing in Egypt in 1986. His village’s favorite sports were football and table tennis, but he wanted a ‘challenge’, so he preferred the latter. He has risen to the top and is competing in his second Paralympic Games, having finished ninth in the team event and 11th in the singles event in Rio. Ibrahim Hamadtou competes in the Paralympic Games. dpa/photo alliance via Getty I However, his playing caught the attention of the public. This year, playing in the class 6 group of athletes who can stand but have severe leg and arm limitations, he started his run by falling in straight sets to South Korea’s Hong-kyu Park, which reportedly suffered damage to the legs. cervical spine in an industrial accident in 2005 that left his upper and lower body partially paralyzed. The 48-year-old Hamadtou is probably not deterred. He has come back from worse.

