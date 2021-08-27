Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games: Table tennis star Ma Lin claims victory against Italian Mohamed Kalem

Australian table tennis star Ma Lin has finally broken his duck against world No. 6 Mohamed Kalem en route to securing a quarter-final berth at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Lin, the world number three who lost his right arm in a bear attack as a child, could never have taken a win over Italian star Kalem.

When the two met in the quarter-finals of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Lin went down in a five-set thriller, losing the chance to defend his gold medal.

But he got some revenge on Thursday when he took an 11-4 11-6 11-9 victory in his second pool game.

The result gave Lin two wins from two appearances in Tokyo, and he secured a quarter-final later in the day with a straight sets win over Chee Chaoming

“I feel really good, I played really well today because I had a good preparation thanks to our team who had the match analysis for me,” said Lin after the win over Kalem.

“Everything feels perfect, I’m in good shape and in a good mood.”

Rio silver medalist Sam von Einem recovered from his opening round loss to take a three-set victory over world No. 5, Gi Tae Kim, of Korea.

Von Einem won 11-5 11-8 11-9 to secure the much-needed victory.

“I’m really excited,” said one by one.

“In the game I thought, ‘I just need a win, and if I get through the 3-nil, that’s a huge bonus’.

“I thought I had done very well. Did everything we talked about, kept my mind on it point by point and I was lucky enough to get through with a three-nil win, which is huge.”

Australian Paralympic debutant Joel Coughlan also bounced back from an opening round loss, beating Alani Olufmi in straight sets.

“I’m excited, elated to get my first win at the Paralympic Games,” he said.

“From the back of my game yesterday I was playing really well so I was actually a lot calmer going into today’s game… less nervous and more confident so I could go out and play my game and get on top of him. ‘

The news was not so good for Dani di Toro, who suffered her second straight-set loss in as many days in the women’s draw.

The Australian co-captain, who is competing in her seventh Paralympic Games but only her second in table tennis, lost to Nada Matic 11-5 11-8 11-7 in 21 minutes.