Sports
Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games: Table tennis star Ma Lin claims victory against Italian Mohamed Kalem
Australian table tennis star Ma Lin, who lost his right arm in a bear attack, takes revenge on Italian rival in thrilling Paralympic match
- Table tennis champion Ma Lin claims victory against Mohamed Kalem . from Italy
- The Aussie won a bit of revenge against the world’s number 6 after losing the Olympics in Rio
- Lin, World No. 3, is now on its way to the Paralympic table tennis quarterfinals
Australian table tennis star Ma Lin has finally broken his duck against world No. 6 Mohamed Kalem en route to securing a quarter-final berth at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Lin, the world number three who lost his right arm in a bear attack as a child, could never have taken a win over Italian star Kalem.
When the two met in the quarter-finals of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Lin went down in a five-set thriller, losing the chance to defend his gold medal.
Australian Ma Lin (pictured), world no. 3, took the win against his Italian rival in a thrilling table tennis match at the Tokyo Paralympic Games
But he got some revenge on Thursday when he took an 11-4 11-6 11-9 victory in his second pool game.
The result gave Lin two wins from two appearances in Tokyo, and he secured a quarter-final later in the day with a straight sets win over Chee Chaoming
“I feel really good, I played really well today because I had a good preparation thanks to our team who had the match analysis for me,” said Lin after the win over Kalem.
“Everything feels perfect, I’m in good shape and in a good mood.”
Rio silver medalist Sam von Einem recovered from his opening round loss to take a three-set victory over world No. 5, Gi Tae Kim, of Korea.
Von Einem won 11-5 11-8 11-9 to secure the much-needed victory.
“I’m really excited,” said one by one.
Lin lost to Mohamed Kalem in a five-set thriller in the quarter-finals of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games
“In the game I thought, ‘I just need a win, and if I get through the 3-nil, that’s a huge bonus’.
“I thought I had done very well. Did everything we talked about, kept my mind on it point by point and I was lucky enough to get through with a three-nil win, which is huge.”
Australian Paralympic debutant Joel Coughlan also bounced back from an opening round loss, beating Alani Olufmi in straight sets.
“I’m excited, elated to get my first win at the Paralympic Games,” he said.
“Everything feels perfect, I’m in good shape and in a good mood,” the world said no. 3 on his match win
“From the back of my game yesterday I was playing really well so I was actually a lot calmer going into today’s game… less nervous and more confident so I could go out and play my game and get on top of him. ‘
The news was not so good for Dani di Toro, who suffered her second straight-set loss in as many days in the women’s draw.
The Australian co-captain, who is competing in her seventh Paralympic Games but only her second in table tennis, lost to Nada Matic 11-5 11-8 11-7 in 21 minutes.
Advertisement
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9929201/Tokyo-2021-Paralympics-Table-tennis-star-Ma-Lin-claims-victory-against-Italian-Mohamed-Kalem.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]