News – Table tennis Australia

Published Thu 26 Aug 2021

| Paralympic Games Australia

Lin Ma and Li Na Lei were again dominant on the second day of Para table tennis at the Tokyo Games, while Rebecca Julian advanced to the quarter-finals for the first time at her third Paralympic Games.

Lin Ma started his day by delivering a precision-like performance to knock down world number six Mohamed Kalem (ITA) in straight sets, beating the Italian for the first time in his career. It was redemption for Ma, who was keen not to repeat the result of when the two met at the Rio Paralympic Games, where he went to Kalem in the quarter-finals and lost the chance to defend his gold medal in London 2012.

The Aussie doubled down later in the day, beating Chee (MAS) in another convincing 3-0 attempt to win three from three matches and advance into the quarter-finals of his class as the group leader, without losing a single match. have dropped. until now.

“I feel really good,” said Ma. “I played very well today because I had a good preparation, thanks to our team who did the match analysis for me.

“Everything feels perfect, I’m in good shape and in a good mood,” he said.

Li Na Lei also maintained her perfect record by taking her third 3-1 win in a great comeback after conceding the first game to Kim (KOR).

“It feels so good because I had some problems at the beginning, but I was able to take the win,” said the five-time Paralympic gold medalist. “I just said to myself: you have to trust yourself. You can do it!”

Another great performance came from three-time Paralympic champion Rebecca Julian, who defeated Hammad (EGY) to qualify for the quarter-finals – her best ever result at the Games.

“It’s just great, I’m so happy! After my loss yesterday, I just went back to basics. I analyzed Hammad’s previous matches and thought about tactics. Then I just worked on executing my game plan, with a positive attitude and confidence. Now I’m looking at it point by point, just looking for the next opportunity out there,” said Julian.

Many Australian athletes will have to wait until the end of the pre-stage tomorrow to know if they will advance to the knockout draw.

Joel Coughlan and Sam von Einem both recorded convincing wins to recover from defeats in their opening matches and keep their hopes of qualifying alive. Von Einem defeated Kim (KOR) 3-0 and was overjoyed not to allow any games to his opponent. The fate of the South Australian will be determined tomorrow by the final match in the group between Kim and local hero Asano (JPN).

“This was a game I had to win,” said von Einem. “So it was fantastic to get a 3-0 win, which is a huge bonus. I think I executed my game plan really well. I did everything we talked about [with my coach]. At one point it was point by point, but I was lucky to get through and a 3-0 win is huge.”

Joel Coughlan was similarly elated to take his first win at the Paralympic Games. The Queenslander will have the chance to play for the quarter-finals tomorrow and will go into the decisive game with a 1-1 ‘record’.

“I was a lot calmer in the game after my game yesterday. I was a lot less nervous and more confident, so I could play my game and beat my opponent,” said Coughlan.

“It’s good to see the entire Australian Paralympic team winning. Everyone is backing up and it was great to see the rest of the Paralympic mafia winning medals yesterday. Everyone was ready to play today,” he said. .

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good news for the Australian team. Jake Ballestrino is in a difficult position after losing his second game in a row 1-3 to Inoue (JAP), despite a good performance. A win tomorrow against Brazilian Pereira Stroh may not be enough to advance to the next round.

In the Women’s 10 class, Qian Yang lost in three very close games to Tien (TPE) and will face Obazuaye (NGR) tomorrow for qualification. Melissa Tapper was disappointed after losing her last group match against Bruna Costa (BRA) in straight games, her qualification now depends on other results in the group.

Danni di Toro and Nathan Pellissier both lost their second game despite valiant efforts and failed to make it out of the group stage.

Results Australian teams – 26 August 2021

Men’s Class 7 – Jake Ballestrino v M. Inoue (JPN) 1-3 (12-10, 4-11, 10-12, 3-11)

Men’s Class 8 – Nathan Pellissier v P. Grudzien (POL) 0-3 (4-11, 10-12, 7-11)

Men’s Class 9 – Lin Ma v M. Kalem (ITA) 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-9)

Men’s Class 9 – Lin Ma v C. Chee (MAS) 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-7)

Men’s Class 10 – Joel Coughlan v A. Olufemi (NGR) 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-6)

Class 11 Men – Sam von One v GT Kim (KOR) 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9)

Class 4 Women – Danni di Toro v N. Matic (SRB) 0-3 (5-11, 8-11, 7-11)

Class 6 Women – Rebecca Julian v H. Hammad (EGY) 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-3)

Women’s Class 9-Li Na Lei v KH Kim (KOR) 3-1 (7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7)

Class 10 Women – Qian Yang v SW Tien (TPE) 0-3 (9-11, 11-13, 10-12)

Class 10 Women – Melissa Tapper v B. Costa Alexandre (BRA) 0-3 (7-11, 2-11, 6-11)

What’s Tomorrow – August 27, 2021 (all times AEST)

10.40am – Trevor Hirth v P. Karabardak (GBR)

12 noon – Joel Ballestrino v I. Pereira Stroh (BRA)

2 p.m. – Joel Coughlan v H. Lian (CHN)

5:00 PM – Qian Yang v F. Obazuaye (NGR)

7:40 PM – Rebecca Julian v M.Alieva (RPC) – QF

9pm – Lin Ma v L. Kats (UKR) – QF

GALLERY

