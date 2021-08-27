Area Girls Tennis Players to watch in 2021





By Chris Parker There are many talented girls tennis players in our coverage area. Below are some of the girls tennis players to watch this season. NOTE: The athletes are listed in alphabetical order.

Brotherton and teammate Ester Choe formed one of the best doubles teams in the region last year. They went 19-3 and qualified for the class 3 state tournament. Individually, Brotherton was also strong, setting a 6-1 singles record. Astrid Cardenas, Joplin Senior

Cardenas was limited to mostly doubles last year due to injury, but that didn’t hold her and partner Emma Watts back. The duo set an overall record of 15-7 doubles, including a berth to the Class 3 state tournament where they finished in the top 12. Esther Choe, Kickapoo Senior

Choe earned a trip to the Class 3 state tournament with teammate Brynley Brotherton. The doubles team finished the season 19-3 overall. They went 1-2 in the state tournament. Individually, Choe went 6-2 in singles. Elsie Crawford, Senior Republic

Crawford made history last year as the Republic’s first tennis player to win a state medal. She finished sixth at the Class 2 State Tournament, setting an overall singles record of 21-6. The senior is an all-court player who can topspin and slice the ball in various ways to frustrate her opponents. She was 14-4 as a doubles player. Jungeun Go, Willard Senior (20-5)

Bolivar had a record season last year, finishing second as a team in Class 1, and Hedges was a major reason why. She held on to the No. 4 spot, setting a 26-3 overall record en route to state qualification as a singles player. Morgan Lewis, Senior Republic

Lewis, along with graduate partner Sedalia Shumaker, formed the Republic’s No. 2 doubles team, which set a record 25-6 and qualified for the Class 2 state tournament, where they finished ninth in the overall standings. Individually, Lewis played number 5 singles where she set an overall record of 11-3. Abigail McCord, Senior Republic

McCord was the No. 3 doubles player for Republic with a 12-3 record. Double was where she excelled with partner Wrigley Cook. McCord is an aggressive player at the net, which helped her and Cook qualify for the Class 2 state tournament. She was the Nixa and COC Tournament champion with Cook on their respective flights. Faith Taylor, Rolla Senior (9-7)

Taylor advanced to the Class 2 state tournament as a singles player in her junior season. She lost her first match before winning her second match. She narrowly missed a spot on the podium and lost her third match of the tournament Emma Watts, Joplin Junior

Watts played number 1 singles for Joplin, where she finished 7-3. Her greatest successes were doubles with Astrid Cardenas. The duo finished in the top 12 at the Class 3 state doubles tournament. They also dropped a single set en route to a conference championship in addition to winning the Joplin Invitational.

