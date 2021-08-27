Sports
USA Ping Pong Company Continues To Expand And Reach Its Products | Stands
VISSER, Ind., Aug 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ —CounterStrike Table Tennis is one of the few table tennis equipment companies in the United States. Their mission is to provide professional level ping pong equipment at an affordable price for all levels of players, even beginners. All of their products are approved by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to ensure that all of their equipment is tournament legal.
CounterStrik continues to expand its presence in the ping pong community to include both amateur and professional players. Amateurs can now find their products in stores like Amazon.com and Walmart.com, while professionals can find their products in their local professional table tennis clubs around the USA.
One of the professional clubs that CounterStrike has recently partnered with is the Whack-A-Ball Table Tennis Training Center, located in Fort Wayne Indiana. Lee Seibold, the owner of Whack-A-Ball, has personally seen the impact CounterStrike products have had on its members. Seibold states, “More than three out of four players at the Whack-A-Ball Table Tennis Training Center use CounterStrike Table Tennis products! CounterStrike has the most affordable, professional equipment on the market today. CounterStrike shares Whack-A-Ball’s philosophy of reach new players who discover how great table tennis is – without breaking the bank!”
The Founder and CEO stated, “I have been stunned by the customer response to our products. We truly believe we are making a difference to the American table tennis community through our ability to provide tournament-level equipment at an affordable price.” He continued: “Currently, CounterStrike has 4.7/5 stars for our product offering on Amazon and 4.9/5 stars for our product offering on our website. We believe this proves not only the quality of the products, but also the value that it delivers the players that need it. We couldn’t be happier with the impact CounterStrike has made on our customers and the industry as a whole.”
SOURCE CounterStrike Table Tennis
Sources
2/ https://www.pdclarion.com/news/state/usa-ping-pong-company-continues-to-expand-its-products-and-reach/article_2cd9c1ed-038c-5c45-9ee9-b17772e24066.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]