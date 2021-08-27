5 tennis players to keep an eye on this season





The junior high school boys’ tennis season has started in West Michigan, and with the tradition of Dutch area teams competing for conferences and regional championships every year, this could be another great season for local teams. The reason so many teams have made title runs is the talent on the field. Year after year there are young players who pop up and become varsity powerhouses for years to come. Here are five players to watch this season, each with all-state capabilities this year: Jaden Bender SCHOOL: Holland Christian GRADE: Senior SCOUTING REPORT: Bender was named fellow Sentinel Player of the Year last year after breaking out with a great season. He finished 22-2 and completed a perfect 9-0 season in the OK Blue, leading the Maroons to the conference and regional championships. Two years ago he grew strongly and had a year to grow in his frame. At six feet, he had a full season in that frame as a junior and it showed. He was extremely hard to beat. His game also matured as Bender worked on his finesse to go along with the strength he had for quite some time. Now that all that came together last year, the sky is the limit as he continues to improve this season. COACH’S LAST SEASON VIEW: Jaden has worked his way up from one of the top players in the region to one of the top players in the state this season. He showed maturity in his mental approach to the game this season, learning to control his emotions and develop a plan of attack before every game, Danny Johns, last year’s HC coach Teddy Schurman SCHOOL: West Ottawa GRADE: Senior SCOUTING REPORT: Schurman earned co-Sentinel Player of the Year last year. He finished 16-7 with several losses to ranking opponents. He was 7-1 in the OK Red, one of the top tennis conferences in the state. It was a bit of an unexpected breakthrough season when he first stepped into the No. 1 singles role. But Schurman is a true student of the game and while working at No. 1, learned to tactically find weaknesses in every opponent and also in himself, working to get the smartest shot to finish every point. With one more season to prove itself, it should be an even bigger season for Schurman and the Panthers. COACHS SEE LAST SEASON: Teddy handles the game with respect and will be the first to congratulate an opponent for a nice shot or even winning a match. He sees every match as a learning opportunity to get better, whether he wins or loses. Off the court, he’s a great kid who stays out of trouble and just enjoys being a high school student. I am grateful to have another year with him as a senior next year. He has high hopes for the team and is already making plans to make sure the rest of the team works as hard as he does. Brian Metz Dalton Goodwin SCHOOL: West Ottawa GRADE: Senior SCOUTING REPORT: Goodwin went 19-3 to win the OK Red Conference title and the regional number 2 singles title last year. Like Schurman at No. 1 singles, Goodwin took the opportunity and had a great season of second singles. He improved his all-around game throughout the season, but also became a crucial leader for the Panthers. Now he moves to number 1 doubles and will team up with Reid Reimink. COACH’S LAST SEASON VIEW: Dalton had a fantastic year from 3 singles last year to No 2 singles for us. He had the best record of all flights in our team and was also selected as captain this year. He will be a key member of our team next year as we strive to make it back to the state finals. Brian Metz Tucker Heneghan SCHOOL: Holland Christian GRADE: Junior SCOUTING REPORT: It’s almost impossible to know what Heneghan is capable of this season due to his success at number 3 singles last year. He played in the Holland Christian line-up behind Jaden Bender and Austin Becksvoort, two number 1 singles talents. At No. 3 singles, Heneghan 21-3 overall and 9-0 in OK Blue, including winning conference and regional titles. Was he just a really great number 3 player, or some other number 1 talent that was just overshadowed by his own teammates? Heneghan himself showed flashes of number 1 singles talent and will be a huge asset to the Maroons and can look forward to another fantastic season. COACH’S LAST SEASON VIEW: Tucker got off to a slow start this season, but got into form and delivered a third blow to our singles lineup. He is one of the coolest clients you will find on the tennis court, showing excellent sportsmanship and detailed knowledge of the game. Danny Johns, last year’s HC coach Elliot Dozeman SCHOOL: West Ottawa GRADE: sophomore SCOUTING REPORT: Dozeman was a big surprise in West Otta’s success last season and quickly became a major points scorer for the Panthers. You never really know what you’re getting out of a freshman, even a talented freshman, especially in the OK Red Conference, one of the best in the state. Dozeman finished at number 3 16-7 with a third-place finish in OK Red. He gained a foothold in the singles lineup last year and this should be a breakthrough season as he continues to grow his game, this year at number 2 single COACH’S LAST SEASON VIEW: As a freshman, Elliot not only made our varsity, but played well enough to break through our singles lineup and have a very successful year. If Elliot continues to work as hard as he did last season, he will have a lot of success for us for the next three years. I look forward to great things from him as he continues to develop his game. Brian Metz Please contact Sports Editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’[email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

