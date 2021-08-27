Sports
5 tennis players to keep an eye on this season
The junior high school boys’ tennis season has started in West Michigan, and with the tradition of Dutch area teams competing for conferences and regional championships every year, this could be another great season for local teams.
The reason so many teams have made title runs is the talent on the field. Year after year there are young players who pop up and become varsity powerhouses for years to come.
Here are five players to watch this season, each with all-state capabilities this year:
Jaden Bender
SCHOOL: Holland Christian
GRADE: Senior
SCOUTING REPORT: Bender was named fellow Sentinel Player of the Year last year after breaking out with a great season. He finished 22-2 and completed a perfect 9-0 season in the OK Blue, leading the Maroons to the conference and regional championships. Two years ago he grew strongly and had a year to grow in his frame. At six feet, he had a full season in that frame as a junior and it showed. He was extremely hard to beat. His game also matured as Bender worked on his finesse to go along with the strength he had for quite some time. Now that all that came together last year, the sky is the limit as he continues to improve this season.
COACH’S LAST SEASON VIEW: Jaden has worked his way up from one of the top players in the region to one of the top players in the state this season. He showed maturity in his mental approach to the game this season, learning to control his emotions and develop a plan of attack before every game, Danny Johns, last year’s HC coach
Teddy Schurman
SCHOOL: West Ottawa
GRADE: Senior
SCOUTING REPORT: Schurman earned co-Sentinel Player of the Year last year. He finished 16-7 with several losses to ranking opponents. He was 7-1 in the OK Red, one of the top tennis conferences in the state. It was a bit of an unexpected breakthrough season when he first stepped into the No. 1 singles role. But Schurman is a true student of the game and while working at No. 1, learned to tactically find weaknesses in every opponent and also in himself, working to get the smartest shot to finish every point. With one more season to prove itself, it should be an even bigger season for Schurman and the Panthers.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollandsentinel.com/story/sports/2021/08/26/boys-tennis-preview-5-tennis-players-watch-season/5576779001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
