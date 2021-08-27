Elliot Dozeman, tennis in West Ottawa starts season with confidence





PARK TWP. Elliot Dozeman fought his way into the West Ottawa varsity tennis lineup as a freshman and at No. 3 singles he had a great season as did the Panthers. With the bulk of the lineup returning, the Panthers are looking for even more this season after winning conference and regional titles, qualifying for the state tournament last year. So is Dozeman. Now a sophomore, Dozeman has moved into the No. 2 singles spot in the lineup, where competition is fierce. In West Ottawa’s first doubles game on Wednesday, Dozeman defeated Hollands Cristian Castro-Gonzalez, a formidable opponent who won a conference title in straight sets last season, 6-0, 6-1. My game was strong. He could hit the ball really hard and I was able to send it back with a lot of pace, which really helped, Dozeman said. He served well and had some aces. All in all it was a very good match. And a good test for Dozeman as he enters the No. 2 singles ranks. Jumping from No. 3 to No. 2 is about more consistency and more power. Last year I was a little weak and I was trying to add more power to my game, bigger serve, bigger groundstrokes, he said. I’m looking to improve the groundstrokes and add some net play. The progress is clear. Elliots’ game has progressed really well, said West Ottawa coach Brian Metz. His confidence is high, knowing that he is one of those top men this year. He spent a lot of time creating his game, and when you do the work he has, the expectation isn’t too great for him. He knows what to expect and to bring it every day. It was great to see. And it leads the Panthers into another strong season. We are super excited about the season. We have a lot of good players, Dozeman said. We are super strong and are going to make it a great year. The Panthers won the doubles game at home 9-0 over the Netherlands. Teddy Schurman defeated Sean Ruhf 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 in No. 1 singles. At number 3 singles, Trained Bethke defeated Aiden Sin 6-1, 6-2, while Joey Rakipi defeated James Baer 6-2, 6-3 at number 4. In doubles, Dalton Goodwin-Reid Reimink defeated Sam Payne-Elliot Wehrmeyer 6-0, 6-1 at number 1. At number 2, Nolan Zink-Joe Mireles defeated Emmett Book-Andrew Lubbers, 6-0, 6-0. Grafton Ervine-Jack OBrien defeated Oscar Miller-Tennessee Miller 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. Brandon Blake-Liam Herweyer defeated Connor Huizenga-Graham VanFassen 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 and Max McCormick-Brody Ruby defeated Blaine Witters-Evenson Willem 6-0, 6-0 at number 5. It was a strong performance from the team, especially against a good crosstown rival, Metz said. The guys were excited to play and really dictated the game from the baseline. We have some high goals for the year and we need to give each opponent our full attention. If we can do that, we can make a small run this year. Please contact Sports Editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’[email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

