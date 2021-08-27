Thomson Named Women’s Tennis Staff – Texas A&M Athletics





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas Texas A&M women’s tennis named former Aggie men’s tennis highlight Bjorn Thomson to staff as volunteer assistant coach, head coach Mark Weaver announced on Thursday. “Bjorn Thomson will be a great addition to our coaching staff and we are delighted to have him join our program,” said Weaver. “Bjorn had a highly distinguished collegiate career and was named a two-time All American, which is quite impressive to say the least. More importantly, he is a young man of high character with tons of charisma and a real passion for the game of tennis He will play a vital role in developing our excellent team that we have built.” Prior to joining the Aggie women’s tennis staff, Thomson played a pivotal role as one of the key doubles options for the Texas A&M men’s tennis team as a graduate in 2021. Along with partner Juan Carlos Aguilar, Thomson finished with an overall record of 13-10 in doubles and recorded eight wins against nationally ranked opposition. His success on the field translated into national fame, taking the No. 9 ranking in the final ITA Doubles Poll of the season, while teaming up with Aguilar to achieve ITA All-America Doubles. In addition to serving as a cornerstone in the Aggie doubles lineup, Thomson racked up an additional eight wins in singles while donning the Maroon & White. His new assignment with the Aggie women’s tennis program will serve as Thomson’s first introduction to peer coaching. “I’m incredibly excited to start working with the women’s team,” Thomson said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to stay involved with Texas A&M Athletics and I’m very grateful to Mark [Weaver] and Jordan [Szabo] that I could be part of the team. I think this year we have a chance to do something special. We have a great group of women and coaches, so we’ll do our best to make our fellow Aggies proud.” Born in Birmingham, UK, Thomson is currently pursuing his Masters of Education degree from Texas A&M in Sports and Fitness Administration and Management. Prior to his career in the Brazos Valley, Thomson was a standout player on the Texas Tech Red Raider men’s tennis squad from 2016 to 2020, with a program record of 88 doubles wins, two All-Big 12 First Team selections and another ITA doubles All- American award. Thomson graduated from Texas Tech in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management, as well as chairing the Big 12 Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee during his time in Lubbock. FOLLOW THE AGGIES For more information about Texas A&M women’s tennis, visit 12thman.com. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team atFacebook,Instagram, and on Twitter by following@AggieWTEN.

