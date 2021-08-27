Minium: ODU women’s volleyball, field hockey teams open at home on Friday with high expectations

Through Harry Minium

One of Old Dominion’s most storied women’s athletic programs, and the college’s newest women’s sport, both have something in common as they kick off their season with home games on Friday.

The ODU field hockey team began playing in 1974 and has won nine out of ten NCAA championships in the college’s Division I and just missed the NCAA tournament in the fall of 2019 and last spring.

Last spring, the volleyball program played its first season.

Both are returning all their starters and both brought in some great recruits and should have better teams.

But because of the NCAA’s decision to provide an additional year of eligibility for all athletes who competed in 2020-21, many of their opponents may have improved just as much.

The hockey team, which is ranked 18th, will face No. 17 in Delaware at the LR Hill Sports Complex on Friday at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Monarch volleyball team hosts the Old Dominion Invitational, a two-day round-robin tournament on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Monarchs will take on Hampton at 1pm and West Virginia at 7pm

The volleyball team closes the weekend with a game Saturday at 4 p.m. against Loyola of Maryland and the field hockey team hosts American University Sunday at noon.

Their openers coincide with the opening of student living areas and admission is free for students.

Watch both programs:

VOLLEY-BALL

Trainer Fred chao and the first team in the history of ODU had a spectacular debut in every way. The Monarchs were 7-11, taking memorable victories over George Mason in their opener, then rallied later in the season to win the final two sets against Middle Tennessee and UNC-Wilmington.

But Chao called it more of a “soft opening” than a true debut. COVID has postponed the season from fall to spring. And it not only limited the number of games the Monarchs could play, but also the crowds at the new ODU Volleyball Center.

Although fans are required to wear masks, there is no limit to the number of seats in the venue’s nearly 900 seats. With a low ceiling and block walls, ODU home games reverberate sound, and officials expect some home games to draw a full house.

“It will be a brand new rollout compared to last spring,” Chao said. “Maybe we see this season as a full opening.

“To be able to have this place open to full capacity, we can’t wait for it to happen.

“I remember last year when we had less than 200 people, how loud it was. To be able to have more than 800 people, it’s going to be a very different atmosphere. I think it’s something that everyone here had planned.”

ODU returns everyone from last season and has two major newcomers: Myah Conway , a six-foot-tall freshman from Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, and Kira Smith , a 5-10, outside hitter from San Diego. Smith is a former high school teammate of ODUs Teresa Atilano .

Both freshmen are likely to start against Hampton on Friday. It’s not uncommon in a program that’s just getting off the ground for new recruits to challenge returnees for game time.

freshman Lee Anne Lowery , a 6-4 center blocker from Verona, New York, has also impressed.

“Myah has grown a few inches since we last saw her before Covid,” Chao said. “That was a nice surprise when she showed up on campus.”

Alessia Sgherza , a graduate student from Masa, Italy, led ODU with 220 kills last season. Other significant returnees include: Hailey Duncan , who came in second with 140 kills and the team led by 58 blocks and olivia the jesus , which had 52 blocks.

Atilano, who had 586 assists last season, is being pushed by setter by Jamie Bisseyer , a freshman from Salem High School in Virginia Beach who had 80 digs last season.

“I think our overall skill development has improved since last season,” Chao said. “The system we want to use is the same, but now we have better players who can run the system.

“There is better cohesion within the group. There is clarity of roles and improvement of ability.”

Unlike ODU Football, which started out as an independent FCS and was able to win right away, the Monarch volleyball program plays at a good conference that is nationally competitive. Western Kentucky and Rice both took NCAA bids last season and WKU won two NCAA games before being knocked out by eventual Kentucky National Champion.

“I know most other teams are also bringing back most of their players and they will be improving, so it can be difficult to evaluate what our improvement is,” he said.

“The results may not always tell the story.”

ODU kicks off the season with four tournaments, including stops at Appalachian State on September 3-4, Liberty September 10-11, and then back to ODU on September 17-18 for the Quest for the Crown tournament, which ends with the Monarchs playing their first ever game against Norfolk State on Saturday, September 18 at 4pm

Then comes a 12-game run against Conference USA teams.

ODU plays two games in one day in most non-conference tournaments.

“Two games in one day shouldn’t be as difficult as two training sessions in one day that we’ve had for the past two weeks,” he said.

“It gives us the chance to try out different looks, to have a cluster of competitions that we can evaluate where we are and where we need to go.”

ODU will host the C-USA Tournament this season and just missed the field last season.

“Obviously our goal is to make the tournament,” he said.

And play for a full house.

FIELD HOCKEY

The Monarchs participate in the Big East Conference and were among the last to be eliminated from the NCAA in 2019 and the 2021 spring season. Last year’s NCAA field was reduced from the usual 18 teams to 12, meaning there were only three big bids.

ODU was probably one win away from the NCAA tournament last season Andrew Griffiths said a win over Liberty might have gotten the Monarchs a bid.

“As it was, we took some steps in the spring,” he said. “It felt like it was a springboard. I think the team is really excited to go out and prove something this season.”

Griffiths said his team benefited more than some of its opponents from the COVID eligibility rule.

“Some other programs lost some players and all our players stayed,” he said. “It should help us a little.

“We’re pretty excited about some of our newcomers.”

Meghan Smart , an Appalachian State graduate, was the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year with 28 points.

She came to ODU not only to play hockey, but also for academic reasons. She was accepted into ODU’s highly competitive speech pathology program.

“She now plays right-back for us and was an attacker at App State,” said Griffiths. “And she’s a natural. She’s really strong in that position.”

ODU also has: Aubrey Mytycho , a Penn State transfer who had an assist against ODU last season, and two standout freshmen from the low countries of Europe in Alix Marien , a midfielder from Kapellen, Belgium; and Frederique Zandbergen from Tilburg, the Netherlands.

ODU also has plenty of talented returnees. Marlon de Bruijne , a 5-8 attacker from Den Bosch, scored 15 goals and provided two assists last season as a freshman. She was recently named Preseason Co-BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year.

teammate Delphine the Younger , from Ghent, Belgium, was also on the all-league preseason team. Last season she scored four goals and four assists. Marlee McClendon (10 assists) from Virginia Beach also returns and Nicole Fredricks , a 5-7 sophomore from West Chester, Pennsylvania, had five goals last season.

ODU is playing a tough schedule this season with two games with No. 8 Virginia and single games with No. 10 Liberty, No. 12 Duke, No. 23 VCU and No. 24 James Madison University, in addition to Delaware, which won the CAA crown from last year and advanced to the NCAA tournament.

Delaware was the last non-Power 5 program to win a national championship. The Blue Hens defeated North Carolina in the 2016 National Championship game played at ODU.

Griffths said Delaware will be a good test for a team that is gifted but also young.

“We’ve pushed the line and just haven’t come through in recent years and I have a feeling it’s coming,” he said.

“We are very young, we will probably start with five freshmen. But there is a lot of talent, a lot of good young players. This is an exciting time for the team and the program.”

Minium was nominated twice for the Pulitzer Prize in his 39 years with The Virginian-Pilot and won 27 state and national writing awards. He covers ODU athletics for odusports.com Follow him on Twitter @Harry_MiniumODU, Instagram @hbminium1 or email [email protected]