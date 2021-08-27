5 takeaways from the loss of Blue Jays to White Sox





TORONTO — Teoscar Hernández tapped the ball back to the mound, as a collective moan echoed from the Rogers Center crowd. The fans had been through so much and, after the Blue Jays rallied to bring it close, Toronto quickly fell to White Sox closer Craig Kimbrel in the bottom of the ninth. It was an anti-climactic conclusion to one of the club’s more eventful games of the season, especially as the Blue Jays’ attack brought out its most daring offensive attempt of the seven-game homestand. Here are five takeaways from the Blue Jays’ 10-7 loss in Thursday’s series final against Chicago. Blue Jays explode for five runs in sixth, fighting to get close With the game out of reach at 9-2, the Blue Jays attacked White Sox reliever Michael Kopech for five runs in the sixth inning. The smashing hit came on a two-run homerun off the bat by Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien, who launched his second bomb of the game into the left field seats. In the end, it wasn’t enough, but the Blue Jays had to fight for both wins of the series, split between the White Sox. Manager Charlie Montoyo hopes the team can build on that determination. “I hope this race gives us momentum going forward,” said Montoyo. “This is the best offensive game we’ve had in ages and it was good to see us come back to make it a game.” Semien has a monster day Semien’s bombshell in the sixth inning gave the Blue Jays a chance to win, but the second baseman got things started in the very first inning. Semien has been relatively immune to the team’s offensive battle this month — he came into play with a .809 OPS in August — and he provided the spark Toronto needed to get it close. The 30-year-old hit his third multi-home game of the season, finishing 3-for-5 on the day. “That’s how it starts,” Montoyo said. “Somebody gets hot. Hopefully Marcus gets hot and Vladdy starts swinging the bat. Like I always say, it’s contagious. So hopefully that’s the start of the whole lineup getting hot.” Ryu gets shot, bad month continues After a great performance against the Tigers, Ryu fell back into some old pitfalls as his tough month of August continued. Ryu lasted only 3 2/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs on seven hits, while walking one and striking out four. The Korean lefty’s season was characterized by good pieces (ERAs of 2.60, 2.64, 2.73 in April, May and July respectively) and bad (an ERA of 4.88 in both June and August, before Thursday ). Three home runs, including back-to-back jacks in the third, undone him. Ryu said his command failed him. “Even one of the home runs I gave up felt like it was a weak contact,” Ryu said. “But compared to the last outing I had, with all my pitches, I think command was key.” Aside from the José Berríos dud on Tuesday, the Blue Jays’ rotation kept Toronto in games all over the homestand. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, Ryu didn’t show his best in a game where the attack was particularly powerful. Dome closes late, rain pours into Rogers Center In the fourth inning, it started to rain in Toronto. The Rogers Center roof closed a little late and the playing surface got soaked. After Toronto put one run on the board in the fifth, Sox-starter Carlos Rodón asked to do something about the rain-soaked mound. The match was eventually postponed for a few minutes as ground crews raked the mound and the dome slowly closed its way. Springer almost back from IL On the bright side, Blue Jays midfielder George Springer walked the bases hours before Thursday’s game. Springer hasn’t been there since, a grade 1 knee sprain sent him to the 10-day injured list on Aug. 15, but upped things by sprinting from home to first and first to third in pre-game exercises. “What he did today was a pretty good test,” said Montoyo. “He ran almost 100%, I’d say. He looked pretty fast, he looked comfortable and he felt good.” It’s been a gradual build-up for Springer, who started the week jogging in the outfield. He now runs the bases and is doing batting training, but the team is waiting for the 31-year-old to give the final ‘Okay’. “Sure, a guy like Springer who’s been there, he knows what he’s like,” Montoyo said. “So when he tells me he’s ready to go, that’s all I need to hear.” There’s no set timeline for Springer’s activation, though a return at some point during the team’s upcoming Detroit weekend series is on the table.

