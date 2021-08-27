US Open: Draw Reveals Novak Djokovic’s Path to a Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic has shattered all kinds of records on his way to becoming one of the greatest tennis players ever. But he’s never been on a tennis scavenger hunt like this.

Win the US Open, which opens Monday in New York, and he breaks ties with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to set the record for men’s Grand Slam singles titles with 21. Win the US Open, and he will also win the Grand Slam by winning all four major tournaments in the same calendar year. No man has done it in singles since Rod Laver in 1969, including Djokovic’s career-long litmus tests of Federer and Nadal. No player has made it in singles since Steffi Graf won the four majors in 1988, rarely losing a set, only to round it out by winning the Olympic gold medal in Seoul.

Called it the Golden Slam, Djokovic missed his chance to shine as much as Graf when he lost to Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Olympic tournament this month. Djokovic left Tokyo without a medal, citing a shoulder problem when he withdrew from the bronze medal in mixed doubles. He has not competed since leaving Japan, but came to New York from Europe early to recover from jet lag and prepare for what could be the pinnacle of his career.

After the US Open draw on Thursday, frontrunner Djokovic now has a clearer picture of what lies ahead, but hardly complete clarity. He will get a qualifier in round one (the qualifier is not yet complete) and would then face Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany or Tallon groenpoor from the Netherlands in the second round. Djokovic is 6-0 against Struff, beating him in the second round of the Olympics in straight sets. Djokovic still has to compete against Greekpoor, who is in 110th place.