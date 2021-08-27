Sports
US Open: Draw Reveals Novak Djokovic’s Path to a Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic has shattered all kinds of records on his way to becoming one of the greatest tennis players ever. But he’s never been on a tennis scavenger hunt like this.
Win the US Open, which opens Monday in New York, and he breaks ties with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to set the record for men’s Grand Slam singles titles with 21. Win the US Open, and he will also win the Grand Slam by winning all four major tournaments in the same calendar year. No man has done it in singles since Rod Laver in 1969, including Djokovic’s career-long litmus tests of Federer and Nadal. No player has made it in singles since Steffi Graf won the four majors in 1988, rarely losing a set, only to round it out by winning the Olympic gold medal in Seoul.
Called it the Golden Slam, Djokovic missed his chance to shine as much as Graf when he lost to Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Olympic tournament this month. Djokovic left Tokyo without a medal, citing a shoulder problem when he withdrew from the bronze medal in mixed doubles. He has not competed since leaving Japan, but came to New York from Europe early to recover from jet lag and prepare for what could be the pinnacle of his career.
After the US Open draw on Thursday, frontrunner Djokovic now has a clearer picture of what lies ahead, but hardly complete clarity. He will get a qualifier in round one (the qualifier is not yet complete) and would then face Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany or Tallon groenpoor from the Netherlands in the second round. Djokovic is 6-0 against Struff, beating him in the second round of the Olympics in straight sets. Djokovic still has to compete against Greekpoor, who is in 110th place.
After that, Djokovic’s path becomes more of a guess. His opponent in the third round could be Kei Nishikori, David Goffin or Mackenzie McDonald, the former UCLA star who has had a solid season. Djokovic’s opponent in the fourth round could be Alex de Minaur or Aslan Karatsev, the Russian who surprisingly advanced to the Australian Open semifinals in January before losing to Djokovic, then upset Djokovic in his home city of Belgrade on clay in the semifinals of the Serbia Open in April.
But Karatsev has struggled to win a singles match lately and it will likely take top form to derail Djokovic in New York. A man on a mission, he has proven over the years that he can handle the pressures that come with tough assignments. He defeated Nadal twice on clay in his stronghold Roland Garros, and defeated Federer three times on grass in his stronghold at Wimbledon.
Neither Federer nor Nadal will stand in his way in New York. Both are out this season (or after) with injuries. So is Dominic Thiem, the reigning US Open men’s singles champion, who is only slowly recovering from a wrist problem. Other than Djokovic, the only men in the US Open draft to have won Grand Slam singles titles are Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion who has dropped to 36th in the rankings, and Andy Murray, who is number 114 and still chasing his past form after hip resurfacing surgery.
Even with Serena Williamss and Venus Williamss withdrawing from the tournament, the women’s draw is full of great singles champions. There are 13 in all, including #1 seeded Ashleigh Barty and #3 Naomi Osaka, a two-time US Open champion who is in the same eighth place as previous US Open champions Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber. Stephens, now unseeded, will face Madison Keys in the first round in a rematch of their all-American 2017 US Open final. The winner will likely face Coco Gauff, 17, if Gauff can get past her tough first-round opponent, 51st-placed Magda Linette.
History argues against Djokovic with a cakewalk to the Grand Slam. The most recent player to come close to Serena Williams was shocked into the semifinals of the 2015 US Open by Roberta Vinci, an undersized but resourceful Italian who was able to embrace that moment in the spotlight with much more free-spirited panache than Williams.
Serena was two games away from the Grand Slam and you never thought she would lose to Vinci, but that’s the big challenge, said Brad Gilbert, a former top five player who is now a coach and ESPN analyst.
Strange twists can happen with so much at stake, and Djokovic can certainly speak to strange twists in New York. Last year, he eliminated himself in the fourth round by accidentally hitting a border woman in the throat with a ball he hit after losing his serve in the opening set against Pablo Carreo Busta. Djokovic defaulted and then lost to Nadal in last year’s French Open final. But Djokovic has not been beaten in the Grand Slam game since then, and the biggest threats in New York are probably the leaders of the new generation: Zverev and Matteo Berrettini, who are half the draw in Djokovics; and Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who are in the other half.
All four have reached the Grand Slam singles final in the past 12 months. There is no breakthrough yet. Medvedev lost to Djokovic in straight sets in the Australian Open final in February. Tsitsipas lost to Djokovic in five sets in the French Open final in June, and Berrettini lost to Djokovic in four sets in the Wimbledon final in July. They are all gifted, taller than 6 feet long Djokovic and hungry. They all have big game experience against him, so if Djokovic doesn’t give his best in Flushing Meadows it’s hard to see him win.
But while Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Zverev have each defeated Djokovic multiple times, no one has beaten him in a best-of-five set yet. At 34 years old, Djokovic remains the best long-form player and the most reliable defender in tennis. He is just seven games away from standing alone in the Men’s Major tally and joining a very exclusive club with a Grand Slam.
That double quest would make headlines every year, but without Nadal, Federer and the Williams sisters in this US Open, it deserves our attention from the start.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/26/sports/tennis/us-open-draw-novak-djokovic.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]