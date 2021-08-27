Field Hockey Ready to Open Season with 1-vs-2 Matchup





IOWA CITY, Iowa The North Carolina hockey team kicks off the 2021 season the same way it ended the previous one: by taking on Michigan. The top-ranked Tar Heels and the No. 2 Wolverines, who met in the NCAA Championship game in May, will meet again on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Playtime at Iowa’s Grant Field is 2 PM ET/1 PM CT. No. 3 Iowa and No. 11 Wake Forest will play the second game of the Challenge at 4:30 PM on Friday. The teams switch opponents on Sunday, and Carolina takes on host Hawkeyes at 12:00 p.m. ET. Both of UNC’s games are broadcast by Big Ten Network+. UNC will enter the season as the three-time defending NCAA champion, with titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and a total of nine titles. The Tar Heels closed the extended 2020-21 season 19-1, playing against all opponents from the Atlantic Coast Conference up to the NCAA tournament. Carolina won both ACC and NCAA titles on her home turf Karen Shelton Stadium last season. Tar Heels vs. Wolverines UNC leads the series with the Wolverines 25-5.

UNC won 4-3 in overtime at the final team meeting, the 2020 NCAA Championship game on May 9, 2021.

UNC and Michigan have opened the season against each other in 16 of the past 18 years, with the exception of 2013 (when the Tar Heels and Wolverines faced each other on the second weekend of the season, in UNC’s third game) and last season, when Carolina only played ACC opponents in the fall. The first season opening meeting between the two was in 2002.

The final game of the teams’ regular season was the 2019 season opener in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as part of the Challenge. Michigan led 1-0 early, but Erin Matson scored a hat-trick and Marissa Creatore added another to bolster the Tar Heels to a 4-2 comeback win. Matson in the record books Senior attacker Erin Matson , the winner of the 2019 and 2020 National Player of the Year and the Honda Award, enters the weekend in striking distance from UNC’s career records for scoring and goals. She goes into Friday’s game with 82 career goals, two behind all-time leader Cindy Werley’s 84. Her current total of 207 career points is five behind Werley’s 212.

