royals vs. Mariners – Game Recap – August 26, 2021

SEATTLE — Salvador Perez hit his fourth Grand Slam of his career and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday night.

Perez’s 35th home run fueled a five-run sixth inning that saw the team bat around and help the Royals break the Mariners’ three-game winning streak.

It was the catchers fifth homer in seven games on the Kansas Citys current road trip. The Royals have won five.

What’s so impressive is that it doesn’t surprise you when he does it, said Royals manager Mike Matheny.

Matheny said the grand slam may not have been his most impressive game in a game full of defensive gems for Kansas City. Perez closed a play at home plate in the first inning that started with a double by Kyle Seager. Michael A. Taylor tracked the ball into the hole and threw it to Nicky Lopez. The shortstop fired the relay to Perez, who ducked and caught Haniger on the arm as he tried to score from first.

Taylor also made a great running catch over the shoulder in the fourth inning to hinder a rally, and Andrew Benintendi robbed Jarred Kelenic of a home run in the seventh when he pulled the ball out of the bullpen with a jumping grab.

Even after those plays, Matheny was still talking about that relay race in the first.

It was just all the pieces, Matheny said. Those are game changers. That was just the beginning of a remarkable defensive victory.

The Mariners took an 1-0 lead in the first inning off Jake Fraleys basesloaded walk, his fourth of the year. Kyle Seager made it 2-0 with a solo home run in the fifth to tie his career with his 30th home run.

Starter Brad Keller grabbed the area behind his right elbow and called for a trainer after the homer. He left the game with what the team called posterior right shoulder discomfort and will be re-evaluated Friday. Reliever Joel Payamps entered the game and after striking out Ty France, he gave up a single to Abraham Toro and a homer to Fraley that made it 4-0.

The Royals answered in the sixth with three consecutive singles off starter Yusei Kikuchi to start the inning. They narrowed the lead to 4-1 on Whit Merrifield’s RBI single. Kikuchi loaded the bases with a walk, then was replaced by reliever Joe Smith (2-2).

Perez said he wasn’t surprised by Smith’s appearance.

I think they brought him in because in the past I was 0 for 7 against him with five strikeouts, or maybe six strikeouts, Perez said. … That means you have to do it.

No doubt Perez’s homer off the left field scoreboard made it 5-4: I hit it pretty well. Sometimes you hit the ball hard and you know it’s a homer.

Emmanuel Rivera added an insurance run in the seventh, then reached off second baseman Toros, who made a fielding error, stole the second and scored on Lopez’s single.

Ervin Santana (1-1) threw two innings with two strikeouts for the win.

Perez and Seager lead the AL with 14 home runs each since the All-Star break. Perez is now tied with Gary Gaetti for the fifth most homeruns in a season in Royals history.

The Mariners, who won six of their last nine despite losing, left eight runners on base and were 2 for 8 with men in scoring position.

Offensively, I thought we had a lot of opportunities to put many more runs on the board, said Mariners manager Scott Servais. It wasn’t our best night of situational hitting with people in third place.

VETERAN ARM

Seattle claimed LHP Sean Doolittle from Cincinnati waivers and added an experienced arm to his bullpen to aid in his wildcard run. A 34-year-old former closer for the Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals, Doolittle has made 446 career appearances as the 10th of all active left-handers and 112 saves since 2012. Hes 3-1 this season with a 4.46 ERA in 45 appearances.

The Mariners chose RHP Keynan Middleton to Triple-A Tacoma to make way on the roster.

TRAINERS ROOM

Royals: Keller said he was stiff and sore after the game. He started hurting his shoulder in the fourth inning and tried to throw through. It was like a pain that wouldn’t go away, he said. … RHP Josh Staumont went to the injured list with an undisclosed condition, which likely means he entered the COVID-19 protocols. Matheny said he couldn’t give a reason for Staumont’s absence. The team selected RHP Scott Blewett of Triple-A Omaha to replace him on the roster.

Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield (left forearm strain) worked out of the bullpen on Thursday night during his rehabilitation assignment and will be used as a reliever when he returns to the lineup. Servais said he is pleased with the starting rotation the Mariners have in the field as they go on a wild-card run, and believes Sheffield can make a valuable contribution in a relief role. He will likely have at least one more rehab appearance at Triple-A Tacoma before returning to the team. CF Kyle Lewis (right meniscus surgery) could begin a rehabilitation assignment in Tacoma as early as this weekend, Servais said.

NEXT ONE

Royals: LHP Kris Bubic (4-6, 4.94) returns to the mound after taking his first road win since May 28 last Saturday.

Mariners: Seattle is 11-6 with rookie RHP Logan Gilbert (5-5, 4.13) in the starting lineup.

——