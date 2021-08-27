no. 9 Maryland hockey vs. UMass Lowell preview

Field Hockey No. 9 Maryland opens the season against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park on Friday.

For the first time since 2019, fans will be able to attend matches and offer players a much-appreciated sense of normalcy and dedicated support.

Oh my god, yes, we miss our fans so much, midfielder Kyler Greenwalt said of playing back to the home crowd.

The game will take place at 3 p.m. at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex and will be broadcast on BTN Plus.

Now let’s take a look at UMass Lowell’s River Hawks.

UMass River Hawks

2019: 7-5 (5-3 America East)

The River Hawks are led by head coach Shannon Leblanc, who is entering her 19th season at the helm of UMass Lowell. Leblanc has racked up an impressive career record of 245-135 (0.645) and is the winningest coach in the history of her alma maters program.

The Leblancs team will look to build on last season’s success as its teams’ season was cut short when they were beaten 4-1 by the Monmouth Hawks in the American East semi-finals.

UMass Lowell visits College Park for the first time in the program’s history as he tries to improve his road record from last season’s 1-4 record.

Players to know

Berbel Rozema, junior midfielder/striker, no. 15 Rozema returns to the team this year as the player who shot the most shots a year ago, registering 26 in her second season. Last season, Rozema did everything for the River Hawks: scoring, assisting and shooting. She was in the top 10 for shots, percentage shots, assists and points in the American East Conference.

Kate Miller, Junior Midfielder, No. 1 Miller played in all 12 games last season and was ranked ninth in the American East Conference in match-winning goals. Miller was the second leader in shots on goal percentage last season, with 72.7. She tied for first place in game-winning goals, as she netted 2 last season.

Jenna Berger, Senior Midfielder, No. 20 Berger was joint first on the team with four goals of the season, while scoring the second most points with nine. The Waterloo, Ontario native brings a wealth of experience to this year’s team and will be heavily relied upon to provide a much needed scoring punch.

power

Defense. The UMass Lowell River Hawks have a stingy defense that took second place in the American East Conference while conceding just 1.42 goals per game. Their defense threw an impressive three shutouts last season and was in the top five in several defensive categories.

Weakness

Violations and cards. The River Hawks had the second most fouls and yellow cards in their conference last season, with 35 and three, respectively. UMass Lowell had a whopping 18 penalties in 12 games last season. Many of their games were determined by the number of fouls and cards they accumulated during the match.

Three things to watch

1. Will Maryland End UMass Lowells Series? The Maryland Terrapins will start this season off right with a home win over the River Hawks. UMass Lowell has won seven consecutive season openers and is looking to make it eight in the teams’ first visit to College Park.

2. Can Maryland feed off the energy for its fans at home? Fans will be making their way to the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Terps should thrive by watching their fans cheer them on as they open the season against a team that performed admirably last season.

3. Will Maryland set the tone for a promising 2021 campaign? Maryland are looking to protect their home turf by winning their fifth home game in seven attempts at College Park. Legendary head coach Missy Meharg is looking to win her 19th straight season opener and return to the NCAA tournament after missing the tournament last season.