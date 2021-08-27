Yankees vs. Athletics – Match Report – August 26, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. — The rising New York Yankees keep coming up with timely hits, defensive gems, or important pitches to take close wins, and now it’s the little things that give them their best undefeated streak in nearly 60 years.

Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning, Giancarlo Stanton homered for the third straight game and the Yankees defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Thursday-evening for their 12th straight win.

We played well, played a lot and it’s a lot of fun to be a part of this team, said manager Aaron Boone, who watched most of this team from inside after his eviction in the second inning.

Aroldis Chapman closed it for his 300th career save and became the 31st pitcher to reach the milestone. Jonathan Loaisiga (9-4) struckout two batters over two innings for the win.

To be honest, I never thought about it,” Chapman said through a translator. “In the beginning I wasn’t even closer, but as your career progresses, there are certain goals that you can achieve. I’m very happy.

Joey Gallo crushed a three-run drive in the third for a 6-0 lead before Oakland came back to equalize Josh Harrisons’ home run in the fifth.

Judge doubled the lead in the eighth when New York got the bases loaded against Sergio Romo, who escaped unharmed. Lou Trivino (5-7) started the ninth hour after manager Bob Melvin said he would remain the closest despite consecutive failed saves after converting 14 consecutive times.

After what we’ve been through, to be behind 6-0 and come back like that with fights like that, we’re looking for some small wins right now, said Melvin.

Anthony Rizzo walked Trivino with two outs and Tyler Wade came in as pinch-runner. He stole second and moved to third base on a throwing error by catcher Sean Murphy before coming home on Judge’s line drive.

New York has the club’s longest winning streak since a run of 13 consecutive wins from September 1-12, 1961, and the Yankees brought in a season-best 23 games over .500 at 75-52.

Stanton connected for his 23rd homer and fifth in eight games, moments after an enraged Boone was ousted by plate umpire Todd Tichenor for arguing over balls and punches. Boone gestured and screamed repeatedly before finally making his way to the tunnel and the clubhouse.

Brett Gardner later homered one out to support righthander Jameson Taillon, who didn’t reach five innings for a decision, but still has won seven consecutive decisions since a loss on May 31 against Tampa Bay in the Bronx. Rizzo added an RBI double in the third.

All that matters now is winning, Taillon said. It doesn’t matter how you get it done.

Matt Chapman and Murphy hit back-to-back homeruns in the third, the fifth time the A’s did this this season. Chapman walked with the bases loaded and Elvis Andrus a two-run single that chased Taillon in the A’s three-run fourth.

Oakland righthander James Kaprielian struckout eight but was thrashed from the start after standing 2-0 with a 3.31 ERA in three starts since coming off the injured list.

The stumbling A’s, who have made it to the playoffs each of the past three seasons, lost their fifth straight four by two or fewer runs on an evening visit was a dismal 8,147, which Chapman called a little disappointing.

We’ve had some really tough finishes, Chapman said. It seems we are there.

TRAINERS ROOM

Yankees: INF Gio Urshela came off the 10-day injured list after missing 23 games with a strained left hamstring. He started as third batter in eighth. … SS Gleyber Torres (sprained left thumb) has increased his baseball activity with Double-A Somerset and is expected to start on Sunday with a rehab assignment. … RHP Corey Kluber (right shoulder strain) rejoined the Yankees and starts on the road Monday against the Angels. … LHP Zack Britton, who is dealing with a sprained pitching elbow, is scheduled to be examined Monday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache to determine what the next steps are and if he needs surgery. … RHP Luis Severino, who underwent Tommy John surgery in late February 2020, has been cleared to restart his pitching program after ElAttrache evaluated him.

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt travels back to the Bay Area on Friday after facial surgery in Chicago, where he was hit by a line drive last week. The surgery repaired the pitcher’s cheekbone that had been broken in three places. … Also Friday, RF Stephen Piscotty will have wrist surgery in Arizona. He was examined on Thursday by hand specialist Dr. Mark Leber, who will perform the procedure. De As does not rule out a return this season. … RHP Mike Fiers throws his first bullpen on Friday while coming back from a sprained pitching elbow.

NEXT ONE

RHP Gerrit Cole (12-6, 2.92 ERA) throws on an extra day of rest on Friday-evening in a bid to keep the roll going and win his third consecutive start.

LHP Sean Manaea (8-8, 3.77) climbs the mound for the A’s trying to salvage an August win after going 0-2 this month with a 9.77 ERA in four starts, none of which have gone beyond five collection.

