Late scores lift Brother Rice to soccer win over Dakota – Macomb Daily

Brother Rice and Dakota exchanged major pieces several times Thursday night in their season-opening non-league soccer game in Dakota.

In the end, however, the Warriors made up a few more than the Cougars, scoring two late touchdowns to defeat Dakota 35-21.

Brother Rice, leading 21-0 at halftime before Dakota rallied 21-21 in the bottom half with 8:16 remaining in the fourth quarter, answered late when Hunter Polonkey contacted Xavier Bowman for a score from 31 yard pass with 5:28 left. Warrior running back Nolan Ray sealed the victory with a score of 68 yards with 1:54 to play.

That’s a good team there in Dakota, said Brother Rice coach Adam Korzeniewski. You have to give the coaching staff and those kids a lot of credit. They could have tucked the tail, but they didn’t at all. They fought back. I’m glad we finally answered the call. It was a total team effort. We had a lot of guys who had cramps and our defense was on the field for a long, long time.

The Warriors used the big game to their advantage by building a 21-0 lead.

On the opening drive of the match, Dakota moved deep into Warrior area, before a pass in the end zone was intercepted by Josh Filar.

The first game after the interception, Ray exploded down the middle for an 80-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Brother Rice lead. Ray finished the game with 177 yards on 12 carries.

He is a very good boy and a very good football player, Korzeniewski said. You wouldn’t know he was doing what he just did.

In the second quarter, the Warriors increased their lead to 14-0 when Ethan Swider intercepted a first-half third-choice pass for Brother Rice and drove it back 85 yards for a score.

Ethan followed up with some coaching and applied it, Korzeniewski said. Hes a smart guy and a really good DB. I’m happy for him because he worked so hard. He has competition. There are guys who bite for his position. He is a good player.

Late in the top half, Brother Rice added a 5-yard scoring run from Ray to extend the lead to 21-0.

We can’t turn the ball around like we did, Dakota coach Greg Baur said. The first drive of the game we move the ball across the field and throw an interception into the end zone. Then we threw a pick six. At the end of the game, we got moving again and fidgeting. You can’t turn the ball around against good teams.

Dakota rallied in the second half, taking advantage of several missteps by Brother Rice.

The Cougars got on the board when Corey Royster scored on a 17-yard run with 3:13 left in the third quarter.

On Brother Rice’s subsequent possession, the Cougars forced a fumble, which was recovered by Anthony Coleman at the Warrior 12-yard line.

Four games later, Dakotas Caiden Sloan scored on a 2-yard run to narrow the deficit to 21-14.

On ensuing possession, Dakota got another interception, but couldn’t cash it when Brother Rice stopped the Cougars in front of the goal line on the fourth goal from one.

However, on the second play after the stop, the Cougars forced a fumble and recaptured the ball at the Brother Rice 5-yard line.

On the first play after the turnover, Sloan scored his second TD of the game on a 5-yard run.

We talked about winning 22-21 and everyone agreed at halftime, Baur said. We didn’t give up much defensively except for the big plays and thought we could hold them back. Obviously we didn’t.

Sloan led the Cougars’ offense, rushing the ball 46 times for 225 yards and two scores.

He’s an animal, Baur said. So he will be and so he will be. But we have to be smarter with the ball.

The win improved Brother Rice’s record to 1-0 overall.

We need to get into better shape before next week, Korzeniewski said. After I beat that team (Dakota), I will get such a win every time.

Dakota fell back to 0-1 overall and will travel to Anchor Bay next Thursday night.

Our children have played hard. I’m not going to blame anyone, Baur said. We couldn’t get over the bump. All credit to Brother Rice. They played very well.