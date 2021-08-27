Sports
Late scores lift Brother Rice to soccer win over Dakota – Macomb Daily
Brother Rice and Dakota exchanged major pieces several times Thursday night in their season-opening non-league soccer game in Dakota.
In the end, however, the Warriors made up a few more than the Cougars, scoring two late touchdowns to defeat Dakota 35-21.
Brother Rice, leading 21-0 at halftime before Dakota rallied 21-21 in the bottom half with 8:16 remaining in the fourth quarter, answered late when Hunter Polonkey contacted Xavier Bowman for a score from 31 yard pass with 5:28 left. Warrior running back Nolan Ray sealed the victory with a score of 68 yards with 1:54 to play.
That’s a good team there in Dakota, said Brother Rice coach Adam Korzeniewski. You have to give the coaching staff and those kids a lot of credit. They could have tucked the tail, but they didn’t at all. They fought back. I’m glad we finally answered the call. It was a total team effort. We had a lot of guys who had cramps and our defense was on the field for a long, long time.
The Warriors used the big game to their advantage by building a 21-0 lead.
On the opening drive of the match, Dakota moved deep into Warrior area, before a pass in the end zone was intercepted by Josh Filar.
The first game after the interception, Ray exploded down the middle for an 80-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Brother Rice lead. Ray finished the game with 177 yards on 12 carries.
He is a very good boy and a very good football player, Korzeniewski said. You wouldn’t know he was doing what he just did.
In the second quarter, the Warriors increased their lead to 14-0 when Ethan Swider intercepted a first-half third-choice pass for Brother Rice and drove it back 85 yards for a score.
Ethan followed up with some coaching and applied it, Korzeniewski said. Hes a smart guy and a really good DB. I’m happy for him because he worked so hard. He has competition. There are guys who bite for his position. He is a good player.
Late in the top half, Brother Rice added a 5-yard scoring run from Ray to extend the lead to 21-0.
We can’t turn the ball around like we did, Dakota coach Greg Baur said. The first drive of the game we move the ball across the field and throw an interception into the end zone. Then we threw a pick six. At the end of the game, we got moving again and fidgeting. You can’t turn the ball around against good teams.
Dakota rallied in the second half, taking advantage of several missteps by Brother Rice.
The Cougars got on the board when Corey Royster scored on a 17-yard run with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
On Brother Rice’s subsequent possession, the Cougars forced a fumble, which was recovered by Anthony Coleman at the Warrior 12-yard line.
Four games later, Dakotas Caiden Sloan scored on a 2-yard run to narrow the deficit to 21-14.
On ensuing possession, Dakota got another interception, but couldn’t cash it when Brother Rice stopped the Cougars in front of the goal line on the fourth goal from one.
However, on the second play after the stop, the Cougars forced a fumble and recaptured the ball at the Brother Rice 5-yard line.
On the first play after the turnover, Sloan scored his second TD of the game on a 5-yard run.
We talked about winning 22-21 and everyone agreed at halftime, Baur said. We didn’t give up much defensively except for the big plays and thought we could hold them back. Obviously we didn’t.
Sloan led the Cougars’ offense, rushing the ball 46 times for 225 yards and two scores.
He’s an animal, Baur said. So he will be and so he will be. But we have to be smarter with the ball.
The win improved Brother Rice’s record to 1-0 overall.
We need to get into better shape before next week, Korzeniewski said. After I beat that team (Dakota), I will get such a win every time.
Dakota fell back to 0-1 overall and will travel to Anchor Bay next Thursday night.
Our children have played hard. I’m not going to blame anyone, Baur said. We couldn’t get over the bump. All credit to Brother Rice. They played very well.
Sources
2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2021/08/26/late-scores-lift-brother-rice-to-football-victory-over-dakota
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]