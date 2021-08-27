US Open 2021: Draw, Results, How To Watch, Stream, Live Updates, Scores, TV Channel

The tennis calendar is back on track in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted much of the 2020 season. The US Open is back at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York and will showcase some of the biggest stars in the sport.

The men’s field will be missing some of its star power for the second year in a row. Neither Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal will participate in the US Open. Federer underwent knee surgery earlier this summer and hopes to return to the track in 2022. The Swiss tennis star did participate in Wimbledon earlier this summer, but again suffered a knee injury at the Grand Slam tournament. Meanwhile, Nadal is struggling with a chronic foot injury and recently announced that he would sit out the rest of the 2021 season.

Defending US Open champion Dominic Thiem will also miss this year’s US Open due to a wrist injury. Like Federer and Nadal, Thiem will be on the shelf for the rest of the 2021 tennis season. Thiem suffered the wrist injury earlier this summer in Mallorca.

While there will be a significant number of the sport’s biggest stars, Novak Djokovic will compete in the US Open. Djokovic will try to pass Federer and Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles in history. Djokovic, Federer and Nadal currently have 20 Grand Slam titles each. Djokovic took his 20th Grand Slam title in July when he won at Wimbledon. A win would also make Djokovic the first male player to win the calendar year’s Grand Slam in the Open Era, having won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year.

Serena Williams will not compete in the women’s US Open due to a hamstring injury. This is the same injury that caused Williams to miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In addition, Sofia Kenin, the world’s number 5, will miss the US Open due to a recent positive COVID-19 test. Kenin struggled with a foot injury she sustained at Wimbledon earlier this summer.

Ashleigh Barty and defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka are the two favorites in the women’s field at this year’s US Open. Earlier this year, Osaka made headlines when she said she would default on her media obligations and eventually withdrew from the French Open. Osaka withdrew from Wimbledon before returning to ignite and compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

While some of the sport’s biggest stars will be absent from the US Open, the field will still have plenty of exciting action in the coming weeks.

Scheme

Men’s singles first round

no. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. TBD

Number 14 Alex de Minaur vs. Taylor Fritz

No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Egor Gerasimov

No. 20 Lorenzo Sonego vs. TBD

No. 6 Matteo Berrettini vs. Jeremy Chardy

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Sam Querrey

No. 17 Gael Monfils vs. Federico Coria

No. 13 Jannik Sinner vs. Max Purcell

No. 9 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. To be determined

No. 7 Denis Shapovalov vs. Federico Delbonis

No. 5 Andrey Rublev vs. TBD

New. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Nick Kyrgios

No. 12 Felix Auger Aliassime vs. TBD

No. 16 Cristian Garin vs. Norbert Gombos

New. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. 3 Andy Murray

No. 8 Casper Ruud vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

No. 19 John Isner vs. Brandon Nakashima

No. 11 Diego Schwartzman vs. Ricardas Berankis

New. 15 Grigor Dimitrov Sam Riffice

Number 2 Daniil Medvedev vs. Richard Gasquet

Women’s singles first round

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. Vera Zvonareva

No. 13 Jennifer Brady vs. TBD

New. 11 Belinda Bencic vs. Arantxa Rus

No. 7 Iga Swiatek vs. TBD

New. 4 Karolina Pliskova vs. Catherine McNally

No. 14 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Alison Riske

New. 10 Petra Kvitova Polona Herzog

We will. 17 Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk

No. 6 Bianca Andreescu vs. Victoria Golubic

No. 5 Elina Svitolina vs. TBD

New. 19 Elena Rybakina vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

No. 12 Simona Halep vs. Camila Giorgic

No. 16 Angelique Kerber vs. Dayana Yastremska

No. 3 Naomi Osaka vs. Marie Bouzkova

No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova vs. TBD

No. 18 Victoria Azarenka vs. Tereza Martincovac

New. 9 Garbine Muguruza vs. Donna Veki

No. 15 Elise Mertens vs. Rebecca Peterson

New. 20 Our Jabeur vs. Alize Cornet

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Nina Stojanovico

How to watch the US Open 2021