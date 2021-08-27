Canada beats US 5-1 in Women’s Hockey World Cup

Sports
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) Jamie Lee Rattray scored twice as Canada beat the United States 5-1 in the Women’s Hockey World Cup on Thursday-evening, ending the Americans’ winning streak in the 29-game event.
Canada (4-0) took first place in Group A to set up a quarter-final against Germany on Saturday, the team in third place in Group B after losing 2-1 to Japan in the late game. The United States (3-1) will take on Japan.
It was a really fun game to be in, Rattray said. I’m proud of the girls and how we played together and stuck to our game plan. That was the key for us. I think we did a really good job of coming out strong and we didn’t take our foot off the gas.”
Melodie Daoust, Renata Fast and Sarah Nurse also scored to help ten-time champion Canada hand the United States its first loss in the event since the Canadians won 3-2 in a shootout on April 2, 2013. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 22 saves, leaving only Lee Stecklein’s goal early in the third.
It is clearly not the game we were hoping for, said American coach Joel Johnson. Canada played very well and I give them the most credit. By the time we generated any positive play, the game was a bit out of reach. We would go back and try to fix what we can do because we are better than what we showed tonight.
Daoust started the defeat at 7:13 of the first period, with the puck bouncing off the back boards and into the slot in front of her to hammer it past goalkeeper Alex Cavallini.
Fast scored with 6:10 left in the first as she broke the puck over the outstretched Cavallini and through a maze of sticks and defenders. Canada defeated the US 15-4 in that period.
Rattray scored twice in the span of 2:58 early in the second to break it open and chase Cavallini. Seeing the frontline action with captain Marie-Philip Poulin sidelined while recovering from a hard shot to the chest, Rattray made it 3-0 at 4:18, picking up a rebound on Brianne Jenner’s shot. on a 2-on-1 break and by sliding it into the left post. Rattray then defeated Cavallini easily on the post at 7:16.
Every time I go out I want to make an impact, whether that’s one shift or ten, Rattray said. You can’t really fill Pous shoes. She is clearly a leader in this team and she has been for a long time, but I think we did really well. Everyone got up and did the roles that were needed.
Cavallini stopped 16 of the 20 shots, while the US only had five shots when she was pulled. Nicole Hensley took over in goal and conceded a short-handed goal on the first shot she got when Sarah Nurse found the top right corner with 9:24 to go in the period.
I think this group is well on its way to really unite and become a good group, said Canadian coach Troy Ryan. We were able to lay four lines across the planks and seven D across the planks, and everyone contributed to the success of our teams. Right now, that’s the best thing to happen.
Previously, Petra Nieminen had a natural hat-trick and added an assist in the first period to help Finland beat Switzerland 6-0. Finland (2-2) finished third in Group A to set up a quarter-final against the Group B champions Czech Republic (4-0). Switzerland (0-4) meets Russia (1-3).
Japan (3-1) rallied to beat Germany, Hanae Kubo and Hikaru Yamashita scored in the second period and Nana Fujimoto made 18 saves. Kerstin Spielberger scored in the first period for Germany (2-2).
Canada and the United States met for the first time since February 8, 2020, when the US won 4-3 in overtime in Game 5 of the Rivalry Series in Anaheim, California.
The United States has won nine titles, the last five championships, eight of the last nine and nine of the last 11. It defeated its first three opponents in Calgary 12-0, defeated Switzerland and Finland 3-0 and defeated Russia by 6- 0.
We didn’t have our game today, American captain Kendall Coyne Schofield. And that continued throughout the game. Things didn’t go our way. We didn’t deserve it and had to learn from it. They played a phenomenal game, and we didn’t.
