Bobby Dalbec has 7 RBI’s, Chris Sale strikes out 8 while Boston defeated Red Sox Twins 12-2 to close homestand





BOSTON — The Red Sox will take a happy flight to Cleveland on Thursday night after one of their most complete games in recent weeks. Chris Sale struckout eight, Bobby Dalbec drove in seven and Rafael Devers hit his 30th homer of the season as Boston defeated the Twins 12-2 to close their six-game home score. Boston took two of Minnesota’s three and improved to 73-56. Sale, who made his third start since returning from a two-year absence due to Tommy John surgery, looked like the old version of himself as he allowed only one runner and struckout eight over four no-hit innings to make his mark. to start performing. In the third, he pitched an impeccable inning – striking out nine consecutive strikeouts for three strikeouts – and joined Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers in MLB history to complete that feat three times. Dealing with Sale, Boston’s bats got things going against Twins righty John Gant in the second. Alex Verdugo and Christian Vzquez each walked to start the inning, giving Dalbec the podium to lift a two-out, three-run homer over the Green Monster that gave Boston an early lead. In the fourth, Verdugo drove in Kyle Schwarber with an RBI single to put the Sox at 4-0. Sale appeared to hit a wall late in his appearance, as he gave up a two-run homerun to Willians Astudillo in the fifth, then walked and hit a batter with one out in the sixth before being picked up. His 5-inning was the longest since being activated; he threw 80 pitches and improved to 3-0 in three starts. After Devers gave Boston a 5-2 lead with an RBI single in the fifth and reliever Garrett Whitlock retired the side to escape the Sales mess half an inning later, the Sox broke things open with a sixth inning of five points. Dalbec batted in two more runs with a single off reliever Edgar Garca and JD Martinez hit the plate on a double play that made it an 8-2 game. With two outs, Devers launched a homer into Boston’s bullpen to give his club an eight-point advantage. Devers, like Sale, reached thin air Thursday night. He became just the second player in Red Sox history — along with Ted Williams — to hit multiple seasons of 30 home runs before turning 25. Devers had 32 home runs in 2019; Williams had over 30 in three seasons (1939, 1941, and 1942) before age 25. Dalbec was unhappy with five RBI’s. He faced Garca again, beating the Monster with a two-run shot in the seventh, earning him a career-high seven RBI and a curtain call from the Fenway Park crowd. He became the first Red Sox hitter to score seven runs since JD Martinez did on August 23, 2019. Matt Barnes, who came in with a 16.88 ERA in nine games in August, got a chance to get some work done in a low-leverage spot in the ninth. He struckout one, walked and hit a batter in a scoreless inning. Schwarber walked four times in the win and reached base five times. His 10-game run on base to start his Red Sox career is the longest since Yoenis Cspedes’ 10 games in 2014. Road trip starts in Cleveland on Friday The next step for the Red Sox is a seven-game road trip to Cleveland and Tampa Bay, where they take on the mediocre Indians and the first-place Rays. On Friday, a three-game series against Cleveland begins at Progressive Field. Here are the pitching probabilities: Friday, 7:10 PM — LHP Eduardo Rodriguez vs. TBA Saturday, 4:05 PM — RHP Nathan Eovaldi vs. RHP Cal Quantrill Sunday, 13:10 — TBD vs. RHP Eli Morgan Related Links: Jarren Duran called back to Boston Red Sox, Hunter Renfroe put on mourning list after family dies Boston Red Soxs Chris Sale throws flawless inning vs. twins; he and Sandy Koufax are only pitchers who have ever thrown 3 in their career Kyle Schwarber hit .379 with 1,100 OPS since joining Boston Red Sox, likely first base debut Thursday: I’m up for the challenge

