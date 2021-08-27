After a season full of flashes, Smith-Nijgba tries to bring it all together in the second campaign

The introduction of Jaxon Smith-Njigbas to Buckeye Nation was an unforgettable experience.

In the season opener against Nebraska last season, the then-freshman shot up to bring in a pass from Justin Fields in the back of the end zone and landed his left foot narrowly inside the boundaries to secure his first touchdown reception of his career. .

Smith-Njigba entered his second season with heightened expectations and a move within, saying he is fully prepared for a more involved role in the offense.

It’s a big role. I accept it. I’m ready, Smith-Njigba said.

Smith-Njigba will take the wide receiver position where teammate and junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson stepped into the national spotlight in 2020.

As Wilson returns to his natural position on the outside, he has been taking full credit for Smith-Njigbas’ play at his former position so far in the camp for the season.

Jaxon is as good as I’ve ever seen, probably the best I’ve ever seen. I have faith in Jaxon. I feel like Jaxon is the most natural athlete I’ve ever seen, Wilson said. Because I am the way I am, I am one of the people who makes me feel like the best on the pitch every time. I first saw Jaxon and I was like, hey. Jaxon, I mean, he’s anything and everything, sure.

Smith-Nijgba took the new position, pointing to his versatility as a factor that made his transition seamless.

I can play both [outside and slot], Real. Im comfortable with both, said Smith-Njigba. I can go out if I was in other staff but I’m usually in the slot. It’s more physical in there and I got more space and I’m comfortable. I feel like it’s a little easier, and I like it a lot.

In his freshman campaign, Smith-Njigba netted 10 receptions for 49 yards and his toe-tap touchdown against Nebraska.

Focusing on his first year, Smith-Nijgba said his ability to get on the field will pay off this season.

I got my feet a little wet. I know what to expect, Smith-Njigba said. I feel like I’m prepared and ready for this year.

While Smith-Njigba brought in passes from Fields last year, the Rockwall, Texas native will be on the receiving end of passes from a new starting quarterback this year redshirt freshman CJ Stroud.

Entering Columbus as part of the class of 2020, Stroud and Smith-Njigba crossed paths on the recruiting circuit and in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. As the duo enter their second season together, Smith-Njigba emphasized that their chemistry continues to grow.

I’ve done so many reps with him since high school. All-American game, he started there, said Smith-Njigba. Just learn more about each other, learn what he likes, that he learn what I like and how I move and what I like to sell a lot. He can place it where defenders can’t reach it.

Although Smith-Njigba is only in his second season on the program, he is already serving as a mentor to the receiving corps trio of freshmen.

Smith-Njigba said he shared some lessons with the newcomers in the wide reception area.

Just come out and be them and just play hard and just follow the game plan, Smith-Njigba said. Learning their role and just doing the best in their role. Those guys are really talented; just be them and just go hard at every game.

As Smith-Njigba gears up for a bigger role this season, Broad receiver coach Brian Hartline said his addition to the starting lineup was an indication that he was one of the best guys in a loaded receiving corps.

I think it just comes down to the best players that can get on the field. The best players play, Hartline said. Could some guys here or there be a little better? Certainly. I mean, it’s fractions of a difference, but we’re just trying to maximize the odds and formations; oeuvre; the consistency level.