TEN: Hofstra appoints Richard Sipala as head tennis coach





Hempstead, NY – Richard Sipala, former assistant coach at St. John’s University and Florida Atlantic University, has been named new head tennis coach at Hofstra University, it was announced today by vice president and director of athletics Rick Cole Jr. In his role, Sipala will oversee both the Pride’s men’s and women’s tennis programs. “Richard brings a lot of knowledge and enthusiasm to our tennis programs,” said Cole Jr. “He has been part of successful programs in St. John’s and Florida Atlantic, and has played a key role in teaching and developing student athletes at both institutions. We look forward to him working with our men and women at Hofstra.” “New York is my home and I’m so glad I came here,” said Sipala. “It is an honor and a privilege that Hofstra trusts me to take over the tennis programs, and I thank Rick Cole Jr. for his trust in me. I think there is a lot of potential here and I look forward to growing this program further and bringing a great experience to our student-athletes.” Sipala coached the St. John’s men’s tennis staff from 2018 through the 2020 season, helping the Red Storm to the Big East Championship in its inaugural season. St. John’s was 19-6 that season and Sipala was a member of the Big East Coaching Staff of the Year. As an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic in 2017-18, Sipala helped the men’s team to a 19-10 record. The Owls reached the Conference USA Finals that season. Since November 2020, Sipala has been a coach for WTA professionals Jovana Jovic and Conny Perrin. In his role, Sipala organizes exercise and fitness schedules and travels with the pair to WTA and ITF tournaments, both in the United States and abroad. A New York native, Sipala was a four-year member of the men’s tennis team at Bryant University. He was a First-Team All-Northeast Conference roster as a freshman after winning 18 games and served as team captain as a senior. After graduating, Sipala moved to New Delhi, India, to serve as an assistant coach at the Vishaal Uppal Tennis Academy. Sipala holds a degree in sociology from Bryant and a master’s degree in sports management from St. John’s.

