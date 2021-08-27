No. 3 Iowa hockey ready for Big Ten/ACC Challenge





The Hawkeyes will take on No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 1 North Carolina at Grant Field in Iowa City this weekend.

Hannah Kinson Iowa midfielder Harper Dunne rushes onto the field with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Big Ten field hockey tournament quarterfinals against No. 4 Maryland on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 3-0. No. 5 Iowa will play No. 1 Michigan tomorrow afternoon.

Last year, the Iowa hockey team played just one game against a non-conference opponent. The Big Ten Conference has pushed all of its fall sports seasons into spring due to COVID-19 and mandated that its teams only play against conference opponents during the regular season. Now the Hawkeyes will face two high-profile nonconference opponents in one weekend: No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 1 North Carolina. Iowa is hosting part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this weekend at Grant Field in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes will face the Deacon Demons at 3:30 p.m. Friday and face the Tar Heels at 11 a.m. Sunday. Every year we have traveled somewhere different so it’s great that we can host it here and have three of the last four teams here, said Hawkeye senior defender Anthe Nijziel. Iowas last season’s only non-conference game came against North Carolina in the Final Four of the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championships. The Hawkeyes lost the May 7 game 3-0 to the Tar Heels. Even with a rematch against the top-ranked Tar Heels just around the corner, the Hawkeyes don’t overlook the challenge Wake Forest will offer them. They’re incredible, said Hawkeye head coach Lisa Cellucci. Entering at number 11 does not reflect how impressive they are. Every time we played Wake Forest in this opening weekend, it was either extra time or a one-score match, so our only focus now is on Wake Forest. RELATED:Team-first attitude helps Iowa field hockey build spring success Unlike the Hawkeyes, the Demon Deacons pushed the Tar Heels to the brink once in 2020-21, losing by a narrow 2-1 margin in double overtime in their regular season finale on April 23. Iowa has not played Wake Forest since 2019, when the Hawkeyes defeated the Demon Deacons 2-1 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Despite the challenges that come with playing two teams ranked in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Poll to kick off the season, the Hawkeyes are excited to kick off their 2021-22 campaign. I would say it’s an advantage, we always start our season like this and I’m looking forward to it,” said senior defender Lokke Stribos. The Hawkeyes will go into Friday’s game against the Demon Deacons with some preseason experience under their belt. Last weekend, Iowa played two exhibition games against Northwestern, the first of which was more scrimmage-like, while the second was played at game speed. No scores or statistics were released for any of the Hawkeyes’ exhibition games against the Wildcats. They’re all really good teams, so it was good to practice against Northwestern so we could practice against Northwestern and be prepared for this weekend, Nijziel said. Michigan will also participate in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge festivities in Iowa City this weekend. The Wolverines take on the Tar Heels at Grant Field on Friday at 2 p.m. in what will be a rematch of last year’s NCAA Championship game. In last year’s NCAA title game, Michigan fell 2-0 overtime to North Carolina. Both of this weekend’s Hawkeyes games will be streamed live on BTN+.

